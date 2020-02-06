7 states have more Aadhaar holders than projected population: Dhotre

Seven states have more Aadhaar holders than their respective projected population as on December 31, 2019, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said this could however not be attributed to deceased Aadhaar holders, as the estimated number of deaths (of Aadhaar holders) has been accounted in Aadhaar saturation.

These could be attributed to error in projection of population, migration of people, he added. To a specific query on whether there are any states where the total number of Aadhaar card holders is greater than the population, the minister replied in affirmative.

"Yes, Sir. Seven states have Aadhaar more than the projected population as on December 31, 2019," the minister said. Dhotre, replying to another query, said no proposal has been received for setting up semiconductor FAB under M-SIPS scheme.

"In order to attract investment for setting up of semiconductor FAB facilities in the country to enable mass production of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and chip manufacturing, capital subsidy of 20-25 per cent was available under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) till 31.12.2018," Dhotre said.

