Predictive Homeopathy hosts international seminar, attends live cases too

L-R: Dr Akshata Mallya (CEO), Dr Ambrish Vijayakar (Director), Dr Prafull Vijayakar (Chairman), Dr Tarang Vijayakar (Director). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a first-of-its-kind initiative, MD doctors from all across Europe are attending a seminar 'Predictive Homeopathy - International Seminar 2020', organized by renowned Indian Homeopath Dr Prafull Vijayakar and his school in Mumbai. The 10-day event, scheduled for January 27 to February 7, 2020, is being held at Predictive Homeopathy's corporate office in Khar West. This is the first-ever international seminar on predictive homeopathy in India, where not only the new findings from the field are being presented, but live cases of patients are being taken on stage too.

The event, graced by 30 European doctors, was inaugurated by Dr Prafull Vijayakar and Dr Ambrish Vijayakar. In course of the seminar, recent breakthroughs and research carried out by Dr Prafull Vijayakar and his team are being shared with the attendees, that focus on the relevance of modern homeopathy treating a wide variety of diseases. One of the largest gatherings of European homeopaths in India, this also happens to be the only platform, where live cases are being attended and discussed.

"An age-old method of treatment, homeopathy has also evolved with time and there have been a lot of breakthroughs in the field. Predictive homeopathy in India has reached a height with its findings and research to treat a wide variety of diseases, that needs to be shared with the world as well as patients. This international seminar is an occasion to spread that knowledge in the presence of the renowned European homeopaths," said Dr Prafull Vijayakar, while talking about the initiative. Predictive Homeopathy by Dr Prafull Vijayakar is the only school of homeopathy, that has received affiliation from ECPD UN. Besides, it's also the only school of homeopathy, that assimilates Genetics and embryology.

Conducting more than thousands of seminars across the world, the institute is now hosting this kind of an event for the first time in this country. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

