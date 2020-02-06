Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-German Bund yield rises as risk sentiment improves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:51 IST
UPDATE 1-German Bund yield rises as risk sentiment improves

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield touched its highest level in almost two weeks on Thursday after China said it would halve tariffs on some U.S. imports, boosting hopes the world economy may be able to avoid a major shock from the coronavirus outbreak. Comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that the euro zone economy is stabilising added to the upward pressure on bond yields.

Yields across the euro area rose on Wednesday on expectations that the virus outbreak in China could be contained and that a cure could be found. China said on Thursday it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. products last year.

That reciprocates a U.S. commitment under a recently signed trade deal between the United States and China, but analysts also saw it as a move by Beijing to boost confidence amid the virus outbreak, which has hurt the economy and investor sentiment. Germany's Bund yield rose as much as 3 basis points to -0.339%, its highest level in almost two weeks, before pulling back to around -0.36% - still a touch higher on the day.

Most other 10-year bond yields in the currency bloc were slightly higher on the day, while Italian 10-year yields rose 4 bps to 1% - a one-week high. "The tariff news adds to the risk-on sentiment," said DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht. "The spillover from coronavirus has not been seen in the West yet, so it doesn't look like it's spreading too much and economic performance shouldn't drop significantly going forward."

After falling 26 bps in January as coronavirus fears gripped markets, Bund yields were up eight bps this week and set for their biggest weekly jump since November. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak may be temporary, limiting the need for policy action, European Central Bank executives said on Wednesday.

Euro zone growth remains modest, but there are signs of stabilisation, the ECB's Lagarde told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs on Thursday. Upward pressure on euro zone bond yields also appeared to ebb after French and Spanish bond auctions.

France sold almost 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) of long-dated bonds, while Spain auctioned almost 5 billion euros of debt. "We see a reasonable chance that yields will continue to increase towards the end of this week, irrespective of the general market mood, which remains to be determined by the general perception of the threat stemming from 2019-nCoV (coronavirus)," UniCredit analysts said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel to reunite with Mike Flanagan on Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' series

The Haunting of Hill House stars Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are among the actors who have been cast in Mike Flanagans new Netflix horror series Midnight Mass. The show has been developed by Flanagan and Trevor Macy and is part of their mu...

FACTBOX-What does Britain want from trade deal with United States?

British trade minister Liz Truss on Thursday set out the countrys priorities for a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States. Truss said Britain would set out detailed negotiating objectives in due course. Below are the priorities liste...

Women of defective French breast implants may claim damages only in France - EU court adviser

Victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese PIP may only get compensation if they had the procedure in France, an adviser at Europes top court said on Thursday, in a potential blow to thousands of women...

US, India moving towards collaboration in defence: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India and the US were moving towards a collaborative approach in the defense sector from the traditional buyer-seller arrangement and asserted that this relationship could become the biggest c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020