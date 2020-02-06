Okinawa to sell 1 lakh e-scooters in next 2 yrs, introduces maxi-scooter Cruiser

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Scooters plans to almost double its sales to around one lakh units in the next two years and expand its sales network to 600 dealers, said a top company official. The company, which has a line-up of 9 products, on Thursday unveiled the prototype of maxi-scooter Cruiser at the auto expo here, which it plans to launch in the third quarter of next financial year.

According to the company, Cruiser, which will be based on fast charging detachable lithium ion battery, would have a range of 120 KM in a single charge with a top speed of 100 km per hour. "At Okinawa, we are growing at a fast pace and have multiple developments in the pipeline. We are planning to launch the Okinawa Cruiser in third quarter of the next financial year," Okinawa Autotech Founder and Managing Director Jeetender Sharma said.

The company has a sales network of 350 dealers and sold around 60,000 vehicles. "We are targeting to sell over 1,00,000 e-scooter units in the coming financial year," said Sharma.

Moreover, Okinawa will also be establishing a new facility in Rajasthan soon, he added. Founded in 2015, Okinawa is a disrupter in the segment and is also the first company to get FAME-II approval.

"Okinawa has always believed that key to innovation is in identifying the requirements of our users. Keeping this in mind, Okinawa has launched its products with unique features and eye-catching designs that would serve the purpose for users of any age," Sharma said. The electric vehicle industry is still very nascent in India and there are many speculations and myths associated with the performance of EVs when compared with petrol run vehicles, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.