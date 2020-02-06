Trujet adds Bidar in Karnataka to its network

Trujet, a regional carrier promoted by Hyderabad-based Turbo Megha Airways, announced the addition of Bidar in Karnataka to its network of 'UDAN' services from Friday. Bidar will be connected to Bengaluru with a daily service, it said in a statement.

Bidar will be the 24th station in Trujet's network. More than 50 per cent of Trujet's flights fly to RCS airports (Regional Connectivity Scheme-UdeDeshKaAamNagrik - UDAN), the company said..

