Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bata India Q3 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 118.26 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:46 IST
Bata India Q3 net profit up 15 pc to Rs 118.26 cr

Leading footwear brand Bata India on Thursday reported a 14.75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.26 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 compared to Rs 103.05 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 830.82 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 779.79 crore for the same period year ago, Bata India said in a filing to BSE.

"Despite market headwinds and a pan-India cross-sectoral drop in consumer spending, Bata managed stable growth in Q3 2019-2020, improving its margins and EBIDTA," Bata India CEO Sandeep Kataria said. These results were due to company's continued focus on customer-centric portfolio including the new sneakers range, innovations in areas of comfort, design and materials, channel expansion in distribution business, modern trade and franchisee business, he added.

"While new stores, renovations continued to elevate the store visual merchandising and consumer experience, we also focused on making operations more agile by investing in IT for the new age," Kataria said. Shares of Bata India closed at Rs 1,853.25 on BSE, down 0.99 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers earnings rise due to Celgene contribution

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its operating profit rose by around a third from a year ago because fourth-quarter results included some revenue from Celgene, which the U.S. drugmaker bought in a 74 billion deal that closed in late...

Centre outlines aims, objectives for trust formed to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Centre has donated a token amount of money to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust formed for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Deed of Declaration of Trust was executed in New Delhi on February 5 by the Ce...

Romania's president asks outgoing PM Orban to form government

Romanias president on Thursday asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government around the premiers centrist Liberal party, moving a step closer to an early parliamentary election which Orban is widely expected to win.As...

Brown apologizes to Steelers for 'distractions'

Antonio Browns apology tour continued Thursday with the free agent wide receiver telling the Pittsburgh Steelers he was sorry for being a distraction. I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020