United Breweries posts Q3 net profit at Rs 107 cr

United Breweries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107 crore for quarter ended on December 31, 2019, against Rs 109.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,257.61 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,191.32 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of United Breweries closed at Rs 1,342.95 per scrip on BSE, up 2.10 per cent from its previous close.

