Delta Electronics India Displays State-Of-The-Art EV Charging Solutions to Strengthen the EV Ecosystem in India

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:05 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:58 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India

Delta Electronics India, a leading Power and Energy management company, displayed diversified cutting-edge technology with a portfolio of energy-efficient EV Charging Solutions at Auto Expo 2020, one of the world's premier auto shows.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Niranjan S Nayak, Business Head, Delta Electronics India said, "India is gearing up rapidly for the adoption of electric vehicles and Delta, being an enabler and catalyst in India's EV evolution, is priming to strengthen the EV Charging Infrastructure. As a leading player we are uniquely positioned to offer complete end-to-end solutions with both on-board and off-board chargers. Our energy-efficient, compact, and extremely robust solutions for onboard chargers (DC-DC Converters & Powertrain) give us a distinctive advantage because of our global expertise. We have been partnering with major automobile giants in India for EV Charging Solutions and constantly focusing on developing EV Charging Infrastructure to support GOI's 'E-Mobility Mission.' We are establishing our new plant in Krishnagiri for domestic production as well as for export along with our new R&D center in Bengaluru that is a testimony of our commitment for GOI "Make in India" initiative. This reinforces the company's contribution to facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skills development and build best in the class manufacturing infrastructure units in the country with a vision of Powering Green India."

Mr. Akshaye Barbuddhe, Business Head, EV Charging Solutions, Delta Electronics India remarked, "We are happy to partner with leading OEMs and automobile brands at Auto Expo 2020. This year we are showcasing AC MAX, AC Mini Plus, DC Wall Box, and DC Fast Charger, thus delivering our commitment to provide complete solutions for EV Charging. We have already installed more than 700 charging stations. But to encourage more customers to choose electric vehicles as their first option, one needs a stable EV Charging Infrastructure, which requires more and more people getting familiar with the technology. To deliver the same, we have recently launched the E-Mobility Tech Experience Centre that is conceptualized to provide an industry platform to support all types of ratings and configurations. We wish to be an enabler when it comes to understanding the ecosystem of EV Charging Solutions. Thus, the focus is to keep introducing new technology and solutions in EV Charging that will benefit in strengthening the EV Ecosystem in India. "

Delta will be part of Auto Expo 2020 as well as Auto Expo Components 2020 partnering with Hyundai India, JBM Auto, and BeVolt Smart Charging Solutions to showcase its comprehensive portfolio of EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions. These solutions offer a complete range of energy-efficient AC & DC EV chargers with all industry prevalent charging standards i.e, GB/T, CCS, ChadeMO & AC Type 2. The chargers can be conveniently installed in multiple applications such as parking spaces, highway service, as well as residential and commercial buildings.

