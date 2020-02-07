Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRPs to support SAA's transformation into profitable business

“In line with SAA’s commitment to take urgent action to conserve cash, and create a viable platform for a successful future, key measures need to be implemented now,” they said.

BRPs to support SAA's transformation into profitable business
SAA will continue to operate all international services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth, and Washington via Accra. Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

The joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) of South African Airways (SAA) have announced further initiatives to support the airline's transformation into a sustainable and profitable business.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BRPs, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, said they have worked with industry specialists, government, creditors and executive management to develop a comprehensive restructuring programme which will culminate in a Business Rescue Plan to be published in late February and subsequently presented to creditors for approval.

"In line with SAA's commitment to take urgent action to conserve cash, and create a viable platform for a successful future, key measures need to be implemented now," they said.

These measures include targeted changes to the route network, deployment of more fuel-efficient aircraft, and optimization of organizational structures and renegotiation of key contracts with suppliers.

"The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA's business. We believe that this should provide reassurance to our loyal customers that SAA is moving in the right direction. We are focused on our mandate to restore SAA's commercial health and create an airline that South Africans will be proud of," they said.

Changes to SAA's Network

Following a careful analysis of SAA's liquidity challenges and after consultations with all relevant stakeholders, the BRPs identified routes to be retained to drive the restructured national carrier towards profitability.

SAA will continue to operate all international services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth, and Washington via Accra.

Regional services to be retained include from Johannesburg to Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls, Livingston, and Windhoek.

On 29 February 2020, SAA will close regional and international services from Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo.

Domestically, SAA will continue to serve Cape Town on a reduced basis.

However, all other domestic destinations will seize to operate from next month.

"All customers booked on any canceled international and regional routes will receive a full refund. Customers booked on canceled domestic flights will be re-accommodated on services operated by Mango," said the BRPs.

They added that SAA does not intend to make any further significant network changes and the flight schedule for February remains unchanged.

Assets

To improve the airline's liquidity, they said, rationalization programs are under consideration for SAA's subsidiaries, as well as the sale of selected assets.

Jobs

The joint BRPs have stated that every effort is being taken to limit the impact of job losses in SAA and its subsidiaries.

"It is our intention to restructure the business in a manner that we can retain as many jobs as possible. This will help provide a platform for a viable and sustainable future. However, a reduction in the number of employees will, unfortunately, be necessary," Matuson and Dongwana said.

The BRPs said they will engage labor to reach a solution necessary for a sustainable airline going forward.

"The BRPs wish to underline their support of the President's proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to examine some of the airline's contracts. This measure will help in assessing viable agreements and in reducing SAA's cost base," they added.

The decisions and actions announced on Thursday, they said, are aimed at improving SAA's balance sheet, creating a platform for a strong and sustainable airline and ensuring that the company is more attractive for potential strategic equity partners.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to work with technical colleges in South Africa

Germany has agreed to identify a few technical colleges in South Africa to work with, in an attempt to develop skills and create more jobs in the country.The announcement was made during the Official Visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

UPDATE 1-China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the worlds only scaly mammals, which are prized in Asia for food and medicine, Chinese researchers said.The pangolin is...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter as coronavirus death toll mounts

Emerging-market stocks slipped on Friday as the mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic overshadowed efforts by China to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, while the Russian rouble eased ahead of a central bank meeting la...

Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer, Vistara said, With its close proximity to several of Indias most-visited tourist destinations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020