Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant CNG version of Ertiga

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:40 IST
Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant CNG version of Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the BS VI-compliant version of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga in CNG, priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) here. Ertiga S-CNG, which offers a mileage of 28.06 km/kg is second BS VI compliant S-CNG vehicle and the only MPV with factory-fitted CNG in the country, from Maruti Suzuki, the company said.

"Ertiga has been a market leader amongst MPVs, and the introduction of BS6 S-CNG will further help augment its leadership in the segment, " Maruti Suzuki India Limited's director for sales and marketing, Shashank Shrivastava said. The company has sold over 5.28 lakh units of Ertiga since its launch in India in 2012.

Being the first company to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars in the country, Maruti Suzuki owns the largest portfolio of green vehicles, he said. The launch of S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual inter-dependent ECUs (electronic control units) and intelligent injection system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona mayor says major fair to go ahead despite coronavirus

The mayor of Barcelona on Friday said she was confident that a major telecoms conference in the city would go ahead as normal after Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson joined Koreas LG in saying it would not attend due to concerns ove...

UPDATE 4-Passenger plane makes emergency landing to avoid coming under Syrian fire - Russia

A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday to avoid coming under fire from Syrian air defences, Russia said on Friday.The Syria...

Bengaluru Police joins TikTok

Known for its quirky and effective social media presence, the Bengaluru City Police has made its debut on the short-form video platform, TikTok. With an aim to reach out to citizens in an engaging and entertaining manner, Bengaluru City Pol...

Man kills mum over food in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

A man in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district allegedly killed his mother after she did not cook for him, police said on Friday. They said the incident occurred in Chunawadh village on Wednesday.Krishna Kumar allegedly hit Bindra Kaur with a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020