Rs. 76.67crore revenue generated by fisheries, animal husbandry, dairying in J&K

This information was given in a written reply by the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, in Rajya Sabha today.

As per the report of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, total revenue of Rs. 76.67crore has been generated through fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying and engaging about 37.27 lakh peoples in these sectors during the last five years(2014-15 to 2018-19) and current year (2019-20) in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In order to promote fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying in the country including Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been implementing various schemes such as (i) Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) on Blue Revolution: Integrated Management and Development of Fisheries, (ii) Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), (iii) Extension of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facilities, (iv) National Livestock Mission-EDEG, (v) Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), (vi) National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), and (vii) Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS). Besides, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has also taken up various initiatives in promoting Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries sectors in Jammu and Kashmir and the major initiatives as reported by them are furnished below:

i. Livestock Breeding Policy notified for J&K and Ladakh and a road map laid out for the development livestock sector with notification of the Bovine Breeding Act/ Rules

ii. 420 vets posts created/ recruited; 400 paravets posts created - 218 paravets referred to SSRB for recruitment & 182 officials promoted against remaining posts

iii. Establishment of a mega Sheep Farm at Khimber near Srinagar at a cost of Rs. 35.80 Crore and a mega Poultry estate at Nagrota, Jmu for Rs. 26.27 crore. Started with NABARD funding; 320 Kanal land transferred for shifting Dairy Farm at Belicharana to Chatha, Jmu& 1200 Kanal land at Tral for poultry estate.

iv. Improved variety Rainbow Trout imported from Denmark in March 2019; Wholesale Fish market established at Jammu & 15500 fishermen Insured/ 3318 Fisherman houses constructed.

v. 420 fine wool elite merino sheep under the process of importation from Australia for

upgradation of local sheep.

vi. Poultry industrial Policy approved by the Administrative Council of J&K for attracting investment by investors and the creation of employment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

