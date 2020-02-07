Left Menu
Godfrey Phillips India Q3 net up 39 pc at Rs 113.89 crore

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:02 IST
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Friday reported a 39.16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 797.22 crore as compared with Rs 679.33 crore in the year-ago period, it added. During the third quarter, cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked revenue of Rs 702.24 crore as compared with Rs 619.45 crore a year ago.

On the other hand, retail and related products had revenue of Rs 93.36 crore as against Rs 77.02 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it said.

