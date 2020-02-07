Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stutter at end of best week since June

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stutter at end of best week since June
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nagging coronavirus worries took a swipe at world markets on Friday but failed to stand in the way of the best week for stocks since June and the strongest for the dollar since August. European trading pushed stocks down and safe-haven government bonds up, a pattern set in Asia that traders seemed happy to extend before monthly U.S. jobs data.

Investors wavered over the impact of the coronavirus. The rate of new infections has slowed, although the extent of the economic disruption due to curbs on travel and trade are not completely clear. But the week till now has been one long rebound that lifted MSCI's main world stocks index 3%, heading back to the record highs reached the start of the year.

Thanks to a $400 billion wipeout on Monday, Shanghai is poised for its worst week in eight months. But other Asian indexes are ahead and the pan-European FTSEurofirst is heading for its best week since late 2016. "We are not that nervous, actually we are increasing our risk allocation," said SEB investment management's global head of asset allocation, Hans Peterson, adding that the risk of a massive worldwide epidemic seemed to have dropped.

"We look more at this moment at the macro data in the U.S. which is really very good ... and we presume we will get substantial support from central banks as we did in China on Monday." Traders also had other areas to focus on. The euro fell to its lowest since October in early European trading after German industrial output recorded its biggest decline in a decade and strong U.S. employment numbers had primed the dollar ahead of U.S. payrolls data.

In Asian trade, the yen halted a slide that has it set for its worst week in 18 months, leaving the currency sitting just above a two-week low at 109.89 per dollar. TRAMPLED

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for China, weakened 0.5% to $0.6699 after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed growth forecasts in its quarterly economic outlook, blaming its bushfires and the coronavirus. The Aussie was on track for its first weekly gain this year, whereas the Singapore dollar and Thai baht have been trampled in a rush out of from emerging market.

Much is unknown about the coronavirus. The World Health Organization has said it is too early to call a peak in the outbreak. The death toll has doubled in less than a week to 638, 636 in China and two elsewhere. China's aggressive response dubbed a "people's war for epidemic prevention" by President Xi Jinping, who has seen Beijing pump billions of dollars into the money market to try and stabilize confidence.

Yet, owing to much greater exposure to Chinese demand and less access to the benefits of monetary stimulus, commodity prices have been more sensitive to conditions on the ground. Oil and metal prices fell hard when the coronavirus outbreak gained pace and have been slow to recover.

Brent crude was weak again on Friday at $54.43 per barrel, heading for its fifth back-to-back weekly drop. Oil prices have fallen by 16% this year. A rally in copper, often seen as a barometer of global economic health because of its wide industrial use, had at $5,695 per tonne, although it has seen its strongest week since the start of December.

"We think that demand could come back strongly as opposed to gradually in Q2 2020," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar. "But the risk in the near term is that (Chinese) province takes longer to return to work in order to contain the spread of the virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

26 persons having coronavirus-like symptoms tested negative in Punjab

Twenty-six persons with coronavirus-like symptoms in Punjab have tested negative, a state health minister on Friday. To date, 26 symptomatic cases belonging to Punjab have been reported negative by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, ...

SARAS to help NCL in integration of research for enhancing coal production

Coal Indias flagship subsidiary NCL has set up a centre named Science and Applied Research Alliance and Support SARAS to promote Innovation, Research Development, and skill development along with improving the companys operational efficien...

Virus impact: Panic-buying of essentials in Hong Kong

Barren supermarket shelves and signs reading out of stock. Widespread panic-buying of essentials such as toilet rolls and rice has hit in Hong Kong, a knock-on effect of the virus outbreak in mainland China. Despite government assurances th...

Muslim voters balance fears over CAA-NRC with development issues

A Bollywood song from the 1980s plays somewhere outside and Imtiaz Hussain, sitting in his office in southeast Delhis Batla House, listens attentively, nodding in agreement at the words of unity, oneness and love for the country. On Friday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020