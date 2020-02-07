UK Minister Heappey interacts with DRDO Chairman at Defence Expo

James Heappey, Hon'ble Minister of Defence Procurement UK visited DRDO pavilion and interacted with Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman, DRDO on February 6th, 2020.

Dr. Reddy briefed the Minister about various technology developments at DRDO and the latest products showcased at the DRDO Pavilion, Defence Expo – 2020.

The Minister showed keen interest in Nirbhay Missile and its capabilities. He was impressed with DRDO products namely AEW&C, Air and Naval versions of AMCA, Trainer Aircraft, and LCA Mk II. He inquired about the re-fuelling capabilities of these aircraft and appreciated the efforts done by DRDO during the discussions.

The Minister also visited the Electronics & Communication Cluster Products SWATI Weapon Locating Radar, Night Vision Devices, Laser Ordnance Disposal System (LORDS), Optical Target Locator. The Minister was thrilled to experience the demonstration of the LCA MK II cockpit simulator. Also high-resolution video & images from Night Vision devices developed by DRDO.

Secretary DRDO briefed him about the latest developments of missiles for Indian Armed Forces viz. ASTRA, LRSAM, NAG, and HELINA.

Secretary DRDO expressed to UK Minister about his views that Indian and UK Research departments should identify at least five futuristic technology areas for collaboration also agreed to set up a task force to initiate and take up Joint R&D Projects within 3 months time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

