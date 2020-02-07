Left Menu
Development News Edition

China metals output seen falling over 10% in Feb, rebound from virus impact after Q2

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:52 IST
China metals output seen falling over 10% in Feb, rebound from virus impact after Q2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's nonferrous metal output will fall at least 10% year-on-year in February as the world's top metals consumer battles a coronavirus but operations are expected to normalize after the second quarter, the country's metal association said. "If the epidemic situation can be effectively controlled in the next 20 days or so, and the manufacturing, real estate, and infrastructure investment are fully restored, market demand ... is expected to improve," an official from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association told its online news portal.

China does not report monthly output figures for February due to the distortion of the Lunar New Year but the country produced 9.03 million tonnes of nonferrous metals in January and February 2019 combined. The coronavirus, which has killed more than 600 people, has interrupted the recovery of the sector from late 2019, the unnamed official said in a Q&A, adding there have been "favorable policies" to mitigate the impact.

Copper smelter Daye Nonferrous, located in central China's Hubei province close to the Wuhan epicenter of the outbreak, has been hit particularly hard, with two of its staff contracting the virus and almost 1,000 in self-isolation at home and unable to perform normal work duties, the official said. A Daye executive said the two were being treated in hospital. He put the company's total staff at over 8,000.

Copper producers such as Daye, as well as lead and zinc smelters, face output cuts due to high inventories of byproduct sulphuric acid, which is now being sold below cost price, the association official said. Other challenges include logistical constraints as China looks to contain the spread of the virus and weak downstream orders as processing firms postponed their return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Transport curbs have disrupted the production of aluminum raw material alumina in several regions, including Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, Guangxi, Guizhou, and Yunnan, the official said. As of Feb. 4, 1.5 million tonnes of annual alumina production capacity, or about 2% of the country's total, had been cut. China's nickel output fell by a third in January, the association's research arm said on Thursday, but the association also warned of an impact on operations overseas, with Indonesia - home to several Chinese-invested nickel projects - temporarily barring visitors from China.

This move will stop Chinese firms flying staff into the country and could affect construction schedules, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Day before assembly poll, Kejriwal prays at Hanuman temple

A day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday. I took blessings from Lord Hanuman for the prosperity of Delhi and the country, the Chief M...

26 persons having coronavirus-like symptoms tested negative in Punjab

Twenty-six persons with coronavirus-like symptoms in Punjab have tested negative, a state health minister on Friday. To date, 26 symptomatic cases belonging to Punjab have been reported negative by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, ...

SARAS to help NCL in integration of research for enhancing coal production

Coal Indias flagship subsidiary NCL has set up a centre named Science and Applied Research Alliance and Support SARAS to promote Innovation, Research Development, and skill development along with improving the companys operational efficien...

Virus impact: Panic-buying of essentials in Hong Kong

Barren supermarket shelves and signs reading out of stock. Widespread panic-buying of essentials such as toilet rolls and rice has hit in Hong Kong, a knock-on effect of the virus outbreak in mainland China. Despite government assurances th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020