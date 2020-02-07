SARAS to help NCL in integration of research for enhancing coal production

Coal India's flagship subsidiary NCL has set up a centre named "Science and Applied Research Alliance and Support" (SARAS) to promote Innovation, Research & Development, and skill development along with improving the company's operational efficiency and utilize resources at an optimum level.

NCL CMD Shri Prabhat Kumar Sinha announced about this pioneering move in the Indian coal sector at a National Seminar on Innovation Driving Productivity with Special Focus on Coal, Power, Steel and MSME Sectors organized by World Confederation of Productivity Science in New Delhi today.

"SARAS will help and enable the company in the Integration of Innovation and Research for enhancing coal production, productivity, and safety in mines. The company has set up a dedicated R&D Centre in collaboration with IIT (BHU) and has already commenced 6 varied domain projects worth ₹ 60 Million to facilitate this move." Shri Sinha Said in the seminar.

Besides, the SARAS would also help establish centers of excellence to ensure technical support to R&D along with thrust on quality skill development and employment to local youths in and around the company's operational area. Continuous improvement of the existing technical infrastructure of the company for operational efficiency and integrating all initiatives with common tech platforms for optimum utilization of resources are also the objectives of setting up this centre.

CMD NCL Shri Sinha was also elected as a fellow of the World Academy of Productivity Science in the seminar for his significant and longitudinal contributions to the improvement of productivity, quality of work and other countless contributions to the coal sector.

NCL accounts for 15 percent of India's coal production and 10 percent of thermal power generation of the country is met by the coal produced by this Miniratna Company of Govt. of India. The company produces more than 100 million tonnes of coal every year. It has planned to produce 107 million tonnes of coal in the current fiscal.

This was presented by CMD NCL Shri P.K Sinha to the gathering of Policy Makers/think tank of the country at National Seminar on Innovation Driving Productivity with Special Focus on Coal, Power, Steel and MSME Sectors organized by World Confederation of Productivity Science in New Delhi on Friday.

With the fast-changing technology-driven world, innovation is an essential part of business strategy for any successful organization in a highly competitive environment and is crucial in identifying trajectory for future growth. In a vision to ensure advance preparation with current and future challenges of the Mining Sector, NCL has come up with a unique concept/model 'SARAS (Science & Applied Research Alliance and Support)' spreading wings from Lab to Industrial ground.

SARAS comprises of four pillars described as (i) Integration of Innovation and Research for enhancing production, productivity, and safety in mines, for this company has set up a dedicated R&D Centre in collaboration with IIT (BHU) and have already commenced 6 varied domain projects worth ₹ 60 Million, (ii) establishment of centers of excellence to ensure technical support to R&D along with thrust on quality skill development and employment to local youths of company's operational area, in another initiative in this line NCL has NCL-IIT (BHU) Incubation Centre, where 21 nos. of budding startups are nurturing, (iii) Continuous improvement of the existing technical infrastructure of the company for operational efficiency where up-gradation of its training facility and mega repair workshops will be done and (iv) the last to Integrate all initiatives under SARAS with common tech platforms for optimum utilization of resources.

