Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slips from record highs after jobs report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:43 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slips from record highs after jobs report
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday, as investors assessed the U.S. employment report that showed job growth accelerated in January but included a downward revision to some previous numbers. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's data showed, much higher than 160,000 jobs additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.

However, the economy created 514,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than originally estimated, suggesting job growth could significantly slowdown this year. "Where the market is right now, it likes to see an economy that's not too hot and not too cold because a much stronger economy suggests higher interest rates," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"When you get the kind of upward move in markets, it's not surprising to see people wanting to go into the weekend quite as long." Technology stocks, which outperformed broader markets this week, slipped 0.7%, weighing the most on the S&P 500.

A strong four-day rally this week has put the benchmark index on pace for its best week in eight months as investors took comfort from China's efforts to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The new infections in mainland China on Thursday were down from Wednesday and Tuesday's figures, but experts warned it was too early to identify a trend.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.58% at 29,208.83. The S&P 500 fell 0.44% to 3,331.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56% to 9,519.02. More than 300 S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter results so far, of which about 70% have topped earnings estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc slumped 10.6% after the videogame publisher missed estimates for quarterly adjusted revenue. AbbVie Inc gained 4.3% after the drugmaker forecast 2020 earnings above analysts' expectations.

Uber Technologies Inc shares gained about 5.7% after the ride-hailing company moved forward by a year its target to achieve a measure of profitability to the fourth quarter of 2020. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 31 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

UPDATE 1-Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for ...

U.S. 'Section 232' auto decision on hold for possible U.S.-EU trade deal -Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a U.S. decision to impose Section 232 national security tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union is on pause amid attempts to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.I ...

White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020