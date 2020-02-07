Max India posts Q3 net profit of Rs 367 crore

Max India on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 366.6 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a loss of Rs 30.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, Max India said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 34.23 crore as against Rs 34.84 crore in the same period of preceding fiscal. Max India's wholly-owned subsidiary Antara Senior Living reported total collections of Rs 332 crore from its Dehradun facility, and has sold 123 units till date.

