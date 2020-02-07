Amended policy for long-term ore linkage approved by Odisha

The Odisha government on Friday approved the amended policy for long-term ore linkage to industries through the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The state government amended the policy to attract investment in mechanised ore evacuation system of the OMC, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy told reporters following a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the amended policy, long term linkage (LTL) buyers of the OMC who are willing to invest in mechanised ore evacuation system would be permitted LTL for a period of more than five years. "This will facilitate ramping up of production by the OMC," Tripathy said, adding that more ore will be available for supply to the state-based end users.

The government also decided that the lessees having chrome ore leases will not be allowed to participate in the national e-auction. "This will help in the discovery of fair market price of chrome ore, a scarce raw material," Tripathy said.

The state Cabinet also approved a proposal of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management for the lease of government land to set up Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Three acres of land on free premium and incidental charges will be provided for the establishment of STPI centres anywhere in the state, Tripathy said, adding that the STPI authorities will be liable to pay annual ground rent.

The government also decided to appoint the applicants under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme only in Group D posts, instead of earlier Group C and D posts. This step is taken to improve efficiency in administration and timely delivery of public services and accordingly a new set of rules, Odisha Civil Service (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020 will be framed, he said.

Similarly, an amendment to the Odisha Civil Services Rules, which governs the criteria for selection for appointment and promotion, was also approved by the state Cabinet. A proposal of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department was also approved to facilitate safe drinking water in Sundargarh district out of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation funding.

Lowest tender of Voltas Ltd amounting Rs 320.11 crore Project was approved by the state cabinet for the execution of individual rural piped water supply projects under one package. Through this program, 1.25 Lakh people will be benefitted in 262 villages of 25 gram panchayats under three blocks of the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.