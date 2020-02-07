Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amended policy for long-term ore linkage approved by Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:50 IST
Amended policy for long-term ore linkage approved by Odisha

The Odisha government on Friday approved the amended policy for long-term ore linkage to industries through the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The state government amended the policy to attract investment in mechanised ore evacuation system of the OMC, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy told reporters following a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the amended policy, long term linkage (LTL) buyers of the OMC who are willing to invest in mechanised ore evacuation system would be permitted LTL for a period of more than five years. "This will facilitate ramping up of production by the OMC," Tripathy said, adding that more ore will be available for supply to the state-based end users.

The government also decided that the lessees having chrome ore leases will not be allowed to participate in the national e-auction. "This will help in the discovery of fair market price of chrome ore, a scarce raw material," Tripathy said.

The state Cabinet also approved a proposal of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management for the lease of government land to set up Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Three acres of land on free premium and incidental charges will be provided for the establishment of STPI centres anywhere in the state, Tripathy said, adding that the STPI authorities will be liable to pay annual ground rent.

The government also decided to appoint the applicants under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme only in Group D posts, instead of earlier Group C and D posts. This step is taken to improve efficiency in administration and timely delivery of public services and accordingly a new set of rules, Odisha Civil Service (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020 will be framed, he said.

Similarly, an amendment to the Odisha Civil Services Rules, which governs the criteria for selection for appointment and promotion, was also approved by the state Cabinet. A proposal of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department was also approved to facilitate safe drinking water in Sundargarh district out of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation funding.

Lowest tender of Voltas Ltd amounting Rs 320.11 crore Project was approved by the state cabinet for the execution of individual rural piped water supply projects under one package. Through this program, 1.25 Lakh people will be benefitted in 262 villages of 25 gram panchayats under three blocks of the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries on coronavirus send stocks lower at end of best week since June

Global equity markets and government debt yields slumped on Friday as growing concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth overshadowed strong U.S. jobs report that indicated an economy on pace to grow moderately.Stocks on ...

Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

Louisville, Feb 7 AP More than 300,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power early Friday after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed. North Carolina had the most customers w...

Under Modi's rule Rs 4 lakh cr recovered through insolvency, bankruptcy proceedings: Anurag Thakur

Due to the Narendra Modi governments efforts to bring down non-performing assets NPAs in banks and financial institutions, Rs 4 lakh crore has been recovered through insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings since 2014 which is a major achievem...

Providing end-to-end logistics solutions to make inland waterways a success: DG Shipping

The inland waterways transportation sector will be a success if there is agglomeration or aggregation in the logistics sector for providing end-to-end solutions for goods producers and industries, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020