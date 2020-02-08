Left Menu
Development News Edition

US is India's preferred trade partner in journey to be USD 5 tn economy: envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 12:42 IST
US is India's preferred trade partner in journey to be USD 5 tn economy: envoy

America is India's preferred trade and business partner in its journey to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, the country's new envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said. Addressing a gathering of American business community at a reception hosted in his honour by US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum on Friday, Sandhu said that the potential for cooperation between the United States and India is limitless.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal for India to grow from a USD 3 trillion economy today to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030. "In this journey, Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the US is a preferred partner for trade and business," said the country's new ambassador to the US.

"The relations between our governments has found a new momentum, getting its energy from the warm friendship between our leaders. US President (Donald Trump) and our Prime Minister (Modi) have met four times last year," he said. Observing that people from the business community across both the countries contribute so much to this relationship, he said, adding that entrepreneurs, businessmen and women have been the key stakeholders of India-US ties.

More than 2,000 US companies have a presence in India. Over 200 Indian companies have invested USD 18 billion in the US, creating more than 100,000 direct jobs. Two-way investment between India and the US reached USD 60 billion in 2018, Sandhu said. Bilateral trade is growing at 10 per cent on a year-to-year basis and reached USD 160 billion in 2019, he said.

"This makes me bullish about our relationship. The best is yet to come. When US capital and expertise meet the Indian market and Indian mind, we should aim for nothing less but the sky," Sandhu said in his address. Referring to his first stint in Washington DC as a young Indian diplomat in 1997, Sandhu said he always sensed the potential of the US-India partnership and wondered how it could move forward.

"We are both vibrant democracies, open and multi-cultural societies based on the rule of law. Our partnership today is as natural as it is seamless, based on the strong people-to-people connections. We have become global strategic partners and our collaboration cuts across spheres of activity which was unimaginable two decades ago," said the top Indian diplomat. Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service official, has had two successful stints at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC - the last one being Deputy Ambassador from July 2013 to January 2017.

He succeeds Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has been promoted as the Foreign Secretary. Sandhu, till last week, was India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote

Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote. The polling for 7...

Suns hope to avoid season sweep by Nuggets

The young Phoenix Suns welcome the Denver Nuggets and Most Valuable Player contender Nikola Jokic into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday for the second game of a weekend back-to-back. Phoenix blasted the Houston Rockets on the first le...

External feedback in language courses vital for learners, study explains why

A new study has underlined the importance of external feedback in language courses as it makes the learners aware of their language deficits and reduces the overestimation of ones own abilities in this context. The study led by Ludwig-Maxim...

Reeling Pacers try to bounce back vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are making progress acclimating Zion Williamson into their lineup. They wont get a first-hand look at the progress Indiana is making to acclimate Victor Oladipo into theirs when they visit the Pacers on Saturday nig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020