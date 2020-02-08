Left Menu
Likee creator donates 50,000 masks in China to help people combat coronavirus

Lokesh Kumar, an avid Likee creator, has contributed 50,000 disposable medical-grade masks in China to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Likee creator Lokesh who donated masks. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lokesh Kumar, an avid Likee creator, has contributed 50,000 disposable medical-grade masks in China to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. Lokesh's generous donation has come at the time when China's focus on healthcare facilities have sharpened, and a massive demand for medical services and protection masks are yet to be met.

This is not for the first time that Lokesh has stepped forward to help; in fact, he is well-known for his frequent acts of kindness on Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology. An engineer by profession, Lokesh has turned into an entrepreneur and runs a pharmaceutical company along with his brother. Lokesh's intention to step-up and extend his help to China comes from his deep connection with the Chinese community.

Previously, Lokesh worked in a Chinese firm with a diverse workforce from India as well as China. His stint there earned him many Chinese friends who are still in touch with him. Heartbroken with the impact of Coronavirus and how his friends and their families are living under constant fear of the epidemic encouraged Lokesh to take some action. "I am into the distribution of medicines, and I understand the value of medicines and equipment in times of medical emergencies. By donating 50,000 medical-grade masks, I wish to help people in the rural parts of China," said Lokesh Kumar.

"As human beings, it is our prime duty to help others, especially at the time of difficulties. With this expectation, I have been making many Likee videos to inspire others. I hope more people join me in extending help to China in this difficult phase," added Kumar. Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.

The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as number one in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

