Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence helped improve GST

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 20:55 IST
Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence helped improve GST

Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence helped improve GST collections: Centre Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Saturday that the government was taking several steps like using data analytics to plug loopholes in the Goods and Services Tax collection and prevent particular areas of misuse and gaming of the system. During the last three months, the GST collection crossed Rs one lakh crore every month, she said addressing a press conference here on budget 2020-21.

At the GST Council meetings, there was a feedback from State Finance Ministers about various loopholes due to which tax revenue was not accruing to the government, she said. To plug such loopholes and to halt particular areas of misuse and gaming of the system, a lot of steps were being taken, she said.

Elaborating, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said a targeted approach was being followed by tapping on data analytics and Artificial Intelligence and it has helped improve GST collections. In November the collection was close to Rs 1,04,000 crore and in December it was about Rs 1,03,000 crore, while in January it was around Rs 1,11,000 crore, he said.

The economy has also improved and the improved collection was in view of several measures taken, he said. Citing use of data analytics, he said data from income tax, the GST, customs, export and import was being mined.

A red flag report on areas of mismatch was prepared, he said, adding a large number of people were tax complaint and honest tax payers. It was only a fraction that might be a few thousand of GST taxpayers who required scrutiny, he said.

In cases of mismatch being up to a level, the tax payers are notified through a text message (SMS) and if it was large, officials are also notified to find out if the discrepancy was due to a genuine reason or otherwise. Such targeted measures have helped the government improve the tax collections without any "overreach," he said.

The government will continue to follow identification of problem areas. "We will continue this further and improve collection through data analytics and artificial intelligence so that people who are trying to gain the system are identified in their pursuit and honest taxpayers can be completely free of hassles," he said.

To a question on scrapping of projects when a new government took office at the State level like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, which has put the confidence of investors at a low level and the role of the Centre to avert such a situation, Sitharaman favoured engagement with the States to address the matter. On the "damage," it has caused she said: "I hope not much damage." On pending Tamil Nadu's GST share from the Centre, she asserted that all states were being treated equally and it was not correct to say as if Tamil Nadu was being singled out.

The pending arrears of share to states will be disbursed in two installments, she said. Asked about listing of LIC, she said the government has not decided yet on the percentage, the extent of its holding that will be put up for Initial Public Offering. She exuded confidence that the move would enhance transparency, discipline and further improve management..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Missing' posters of Akhilesh Yadav surface in UP's Azamgarh

Missing posters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh questioning the MPs absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA and NRC. Put up by the minorit...

A Surya Prakash demits Prasar Bharati chairman's office after two terms

The Prasar Bharati bid farewell on Saturday to its chairman A Surya Prakash, who has completed a two-term stint that began in 2014. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar expressed his appreciation for Surya Prakash on the c...

2 killed, 9 injured in firecracker explosion during religious procession in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Two boys were killed and nine people injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjabs Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said. The explosion took place around 430 pm when sparks from crackers being burst by p...

Gujarat co wins Arunachal greenfield airport project

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday said the greenfiled airport project at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded to a Gujarat- based construction company, paving the way for its completion within 30 months. The AAI, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020