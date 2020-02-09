Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Amid tension with US, Iran plans satellite launch and unveils new missile

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 20:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Amid tension with US, Iran plans satellite launch and unveils new missile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran will launch a satellite into orbit on Sunday, an Iranian minister said, as part of a fledgling program which the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development.

State television said Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, which is in charge of the missile program, had also unveiled a new short-range missile. The announcements come at a time of high tension with the United States, which killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to carry out a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi was quoted by state television as saying the Zafar (Victory) satellite would be launched from Iran's Semnan space center. The first picture it will transmit will be of Soleimani, he added.

Tehran launched the first Iranian-made satellite in 2009, another in 2011 and a third in 2012, but at least two satellite launches last year failed. The United States says it is concerned that long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads.

Tehran says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons and denies that its aerospace program is a cover for missile development. Iran's clerical rulers have said Tehran's missile program is solely defensive.

NEW MISSILE

In a separate report, state television said the elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, in charge of the country's missile program, had unveiled a short-range missile that was made by Iran. It said the Raad-500, or thunder in Farsi, was half the weight of a similar missile, the Fateh-110, but its range was about 200 km (120 miles) more and it could be powered by a new generation of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.

There was no immediate U.S. comment on the announcements. Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump in 2018 pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Under that deal, Tehran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions on Iran. But the United States said the agreement was flawed because it was not permanent, did not address Iran's missile program and did not involve what Washington considers Iran's meddling in regional countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP committed to constructing grand Ravidas temple in Delhi: Nadda

On the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday the party is committed to constructing a grand Ravidas temple in Delhi and asserted that every party worker will follow the path shown by the saint for a...

Naseem youngest to record hat-trick as Bangladesh face defeat

Teenage paceman Naseem Shah became the youngest player to record a Test hat-trick as Pakistan closed in on victory against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Just when Bangladesh seemed to have fought their way back into the match at 124-2...

Police stop VHP from distributing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at book

Policemen prevented VHP workers from distributing the Hanuman Chalisa among visitors of the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair for some time leading to an altercation between the two sides on Sunday, the last day of the event. Police said...

Laid foundation for USD 5 trn economy in budget: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the foundation for achieving the goal of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 has been laid in the union budget which stressed on increasing capital expenditure for infrastructure. She sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020