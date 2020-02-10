Left Menu
JRC Projects Bags the Iconic Project of the Year for its Villa Project - JRC Palladio

  Bangalore
  Updated: 10-02-2020 09:55 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 09:53 IST
The best developments and architecture from across the length and breadth of the nation were celebrated at Shangri-La Hotel Bangalore. The leading property professionals behind these outstanding projects were invited to attend the Awards For Excellence in Real Estate to receive their accolades.

Real Estate Award For Excellence instituted by Common Floor and India Property, celebrates the highest level of achievement by companies operating in all segments of real estate. The awards recognize, encourage, promote excellence in real estate developments.

JRC Projects, one of the most admired real estate developers of Bangalore has won the prestigious Iconic Villa Project of the Year for its project JRC Palladio at Sarjapur Road Bangalore.

With over 200 participant companies from India, JRC Projects emerged as one of the promising companies to win this award which was chosen on the basis of customer preferences on various parameters including architectural design, innovation, creativity, optimum use of space and natural light etc.

Winning this award is an indisputable evidence of JRC Projects' ability in beating some exceedingly strong contenders within the highly competitive national property arena.

JRC Palladio is developed around the concept of 'villa and a holiday home within' where the entire living space is designed around the needs of the residents. Roman Classical architecture and functional design featuring double-height living space, dinning with landscaped deck, open to sky court yard, multi-purpose hall with large terrace area etc. have been two of the keystones in ensuring that it is delivered on this promise.

It is one of the few Indian projects built based on the principle of legendary Italian architect Andrea Palladio, who is considered as a father of neo classical architecture. His concepts and ideas have inspired architectural marvels across the world. JRC Palladio seems no exception as it is strongly based on the symmetry, perspective and values of the Palladian classical architecture. It has adopted all critical elements of Palladian style of design i.e. decorative motifs, elegant cornices, classical forms, and double-height Palladian window.

One of the customers Mr. Shagul, Sr. Manager at Intuit who was part of the focus group, said, "It is hard to believe that JRC Palladio is located at the heart of silicon triangle of Bangalore that enable us to commute to all IT hubs - Sarjapur Road, ORR and Electronic City within 10-30 minute drive."

