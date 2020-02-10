Domestic passenger vehicle sales drop 6.2 pc in January

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2 percent in January as vehicle demand continued to be stressed by the rising cost of ownership and slower GDP growth, automobile industry body SIAM said on Monday. Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 2,62,714 units against 2,80,091 units in the year-ago month, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Car sales last month were also down 8.1 percent at 1,64,793 units compared with 1,79,324 units in January last year. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.83 percent to 17,39,975 units from 20,19,253 units in January 2019, SIAM said.

"Sales of vehicles continue to be stressed due to rising cost of vehicle ownership and slower growth in GDP," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said. Vehicle prices have gone up as manufacturers gear up for the transition to stricter emission norm BS-VI from BS-IV beginning April 1. Besides, many companies had increased prices in January citing rising input costs.

Wadhera further said, "We are hopeful that the recent announcements by the government on infrastructure and rural economy would support growth of vehicle sales going forward, especially in commercial vehicles and two-wheeler segment." According to SIAM, total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06 percent to 13, 41, 005 units compared with 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales last month declined by 15.17 percent to 8,71,886 units from 10,27,766 units a year earlier. Scooter sales during the month stood at 4,16,594 units as against 4,97,169 units in January last year, a decline of 16.21 percent.

SIAM further said, sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.04 percent to 75,289 units in January as against 87,591 units in the year-ago month. Commenting on the overall sales performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said wholesales declined in all segments, barring three-wheelers.

In passenger vehicles, he said post-festive season sales decline has been less, although the industry is still in the negative territory. "We are hopeful that the response that we have received to the ongoing Auto Expo will help further improve consumer sentiment. Already there have been 70 unveils and launches so far," Menon added.

During January in the passenger vehicles segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India witnessed 0.29 percent increase in sales at 1,39,844 units. Rival Hyundai Motor India saw its sales decline by 8.3 percent at 42,002 units, while Mahindra & Mahindra saw a decline of 17.05 percent at 19,794 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp saw its sales drop by 14.37 percent at 4,88,069 units, while Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also witnessed a decline of 6.63 percent at 3,74,114 units. Chennai-based TVS Motor Co also reported 28.72 percent decline in sales at 1,63,007 units in January, SIAM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

