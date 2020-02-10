Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel crude steel output in Jan declines 3 pc to 14 LT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:22 IST
JSW Steel crude steel output in Jan declines 3 pc to 14 LT
Image Credit: ANI

JSW Steel on Monday reported 2.9 percent decline in crude steel output at 14.10 lakh tonnes (LT) during January 2020. The company had posted crude steel output of 14.53 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

During the month under review, there was 1.4 percent decline in the production of flat-rolled products at 10.25 LT, as against 10.40 LT in January 2019, it said. The company also registered 0.5 percent decline in the output of its long rolled products at 3.42 LT as compared to the year-ago month, it added.

JSW Steel is an integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK declares coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health

Britain said on Monday that the new coronavirus was a serious and imminent threat to public health, a step that gives the government additional powers to fight the spread of the virus.The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or tr...

UPDATE 1-Philippines seeks scrapping of 'abusive' broadcaster's franchise

The Philippine government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to cancel the franchises of the countrys top broadcaster, ABS-CBN Corp, a move slammed by opposition lawmakers and activists as an attack designed to intimidate independent media.T...

It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations: Rahul Gandhi

It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and asserted that his party will not allow doing away with quota. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chie...

Priyanka Chopra, Hansal Mehta congratulate 'Parasite' for historic Oscar win

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, directors Hansal Mehta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among others congratulated team Parasite for becoming the first non-English and South Korean film ever to win the best picture aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020