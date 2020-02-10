TOTO India Hosted its 2nd Edition of the Architect Talk With Mr. Taro Muroi and the Celebrated Architect Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane

TOTO India successfully hosted the 2nd edition of the Architect Talk at Trident, BKC. Spearheaded by Mr. Taro Muroi, Managing Director- TOTO India; the event witnessed an insightful seminar & panel discussion on 'Archaeology of the Future'. On the panel were prominent personalities and pioneers from the Indian Architecture and Design landscape along with keynote speaker Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane, a globally celebrated contemporary architect.

Inaugurated by Mr. Taro Muroi and Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane; the event also witnessed other notable speakers at the panel such as Ar. Alpa Shikre, Principal, SSA Architects, Ar. Reza Kabul, President, ARK Reza Kabul Architects, and, Ar. Alan Abraham, Joint Principal Architect, Abraham John Architects with Ar. Sandeep Shikre, Principal, SSA Architects moderating the panel discussion.

An intellectual soiree talking about the core dialogue conceptualized by Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane's work anthology on Archaeology of the Future focusing on forgotten memory hidden behind modernization and globalization. In his address, Ar. Tane also presented an orientation about his working philosophy 'Archaeology of The Future' and his key projects like Kofun Stadium of Japanese Olympics 2020, LIGHT is TIME, Estonian National Museum (34,000 m2 | completed in 2016), Scramble Stadium (approx. 80,000 m2), Hirosaki Contemporary Art Museum (3,500 m2), Furoshiki Pavilion at the Hotel de Ville de Paris (5,000 m2 | completed in 2018) to the private commissions and product design, artistic installations for the Milan Design Week. The talk received an overwhelming response from the attendees from various spectrums of the industry which started a constructive dialogue over hors d'oeuvres served post the discussion.

Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane also recalled his association with TOTO and how he regularly visits TOTO Publishing / Gallery MA for academic, research, and different idea exchange programs organized by them. He also spoke on his connect with TOTO as a publishing partner for the monograph 'Archaeology of The Future' that documents his creation and exploration of how architecture creates the future.

Speaking on the Architect Talk, Mr. Taro Muroi, MD of TOTO India said, "The Architect Talk is a medium for us to create a knowledge-sharing platform for the industry. Through this event, we strive to amalgamate the rich culture of Japan and India focusing on various innovations that can be inculcated in the industry as a whole. This year, we are extremely delighted to host Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane as our keynote speaker. Focusing on his work 'Archeology of The Future', the talk provides a well-rounded perspective to key stakeholders of the industry from architects to designers."

Expressing his views on the event, Ar. Tsuyoshi Tane said, "I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this year's Architect Talk hosted by TOTO India who have been a forerunner in the bathroom solution industry for decades. I believe in an industry like architecture and design, innovations and approach have a global implication and is not restricted to a particular region and this event is right step towards creating a global platform for exchange of ideas and opinions."

