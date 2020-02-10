Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Coronavirus fears keep FTSE in the red; NMC outperforms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday after Britain declared the coronavirus epidemic a serious and imminent threat to public health, though preliminary takeover approaches pushed up shares in troubled healthcare company NMC by 14%. The FTSE 100 index of blue-chip companies dipped 0.4% and the midcap index was 0.1% lower by 0842 GMT.

The drop was in line with Asian markets, where most indexes were down, as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak exceeded 900, surpassing that of the 2002-03 SARS epidemic. Meanwhile, shares in NMC Health snapped a five-day losing streak and were set for their best day since December after it said it had received preliminary approaches from KKR and GK Investment.

The news came as a relief to shareholders, who have seen NMC's market value dwindle since U.S. firm Muddy Waters initiated a short-selling attack on the hospital operator in late 2019. The pullback in the wider markets comes after last week's rally, which included both British benchmark indexes recording their best day since mid-December.

In China, though workers began venturing out of their houses to offices and factories on Monday after the government eased some restrictions, markets were on edge as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak hit a new daily record. Liquidity injection by China's central bank, Beijing's pledge to lower tariffs on a host of U.S. imports and upbeat economic data from Washington had fuelled a recovery rally in stocks in early February.

OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said it was hard to see further gains in equities against the backdrop of the virus. "That is likely to be the theme of the week, as the economic damage is totaled up from the outbreak," he said. In other news-related moves, Centrica lost 2% to be among steepest blue-chip fallers after the Times reported that the British Gas owner was expected to report lower profit due to the government's price cap on energy bills.

Among smaller caps, Intu Properties jumped 10% after the shopping center operator said it was in talks with top shareholder and billionaire John Whittaker's Peel Group and Link Real Estate Investment Trust, among others, to raise money. Tekcapital added 6.2% after saying its portfolio company filed a patent application for an oxygen enrichment device and system to treat acute respiratory distress caused by the coronavirus.

A notable mover on the midcap index was betting company William Hill, which added 3.5% after the Times reported that the company was close to signing a media deal with a U.S. partner.

