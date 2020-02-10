Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian markets fall on coronavirus impact woes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:39 IST
Asian markets fall on coronavirus impact woes

Hong Kong, Feb 10 (AFP) Markets across the Asia-Pacific were in the red on Monday with investors worried about the impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. The virus has killed more than 900 people, infected 40,000 across mainland China and spread to more than two dozen countries in what has been termed a global health emergency.

It has also jolted major supply chains for everything from food and household supplies to car and electronics parts. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed 0.6 percent down, while Hong Kong pared some losses, ending the day 0.6 per cent lower after tanking 1.1 per cent at the open.

Elsewhere, Sydney slipped 0.1 per cent, Seoul was down 0.5 per cent and Singapore was 0.7 per cent lower. Shanghai, however, rebounded after opening 0.5 per cent lower and was up 0.5 per cent at the close.

Taipei, Jakarta, and Mumbai were also under water. Investors around the world have been watching with concern as China, the world's second-largest economy, battles the novel coronavirus, which emerged at the end of last year in the central city of Wuhan.

The domestic impact was reflected in China's inflation figures released Monday, which showed the highest rise in consumer prices in more than eight years, with food prices spiking more than 20 percent. It has also disrupted the supply chains of major global firms such as Apple supplier Foxconn and auto giant Toyota.

Key production facilities across China have been temporarily closed, with authorities imposing lockdowns and quarantine measures. The World Health Organization has said there are some signs that the epidemic is stabilising in China, but the agency's chief has cautioned that the number of cases overseas could be just "the tip of the iceberg".

"This coronavirus seems to be going on for longer, is infecting more people and the hit to growth will be longer," Diana Mousina, an economist at AMP Capital Investors, told Bloomberg TV. "You won't be able to recoup all of the negative impacts in the first quarter."

Analysts have cautioned that the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China and beyond is yet to be fully understood. "Let's not try to sugar coat things here," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

"With a chunk of China's industrial complex shuttered beyond (Lunar New Year), we're headed for one of the worst Q1 economic growth periods on record." The Asian falls at the start of the week came after a negative cue on Friday on Wall Street, where the three main indexes closed down.

Depressed economic activity in China, the world's largest importer and consumer of oil, has also hit energy markets, with crude prices tumbling. A committee appointed by OPEC recommended additional output cuts on Saturday, citing the negative impact of the epidemic on economic activity.

Both main contracts, West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude, were down 0.3 per cent on Monday. "Asian markets opened much lower and have recovered some of those initial losses," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

"It is, however, hard to see further gains occurring from here against the backdrop of the coronavirus. "That is likely to be the theme of the week, as the economic damage is totalled up from the outbreak."

In early European trade, London was down 0.3 per cent, Paris dipped 0.3 per cent, and Frankfurt slid 0.2 per cent. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sony latest to withdraw from Barcelona conference over coronavirus fears

Sony Corp on Monday became the fifth company to pull out of this months international telecoms conference in Barcelona over fears related to the coronavirus. The event, the Mobile World Congress - which attracts more than 100,000 visitors, ...

Financial coronavirus destroying economy of country: TMC MP

A Trinamool Congress leader on Monday alleged that a financial Coronavirus is being spread from North Block which is destroying the economy of the country. Participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill 2020 -21 in Rajya Sabha, Manas ...

Afghans celebrate 'Skateistan' victory at the Oscars

Kabul, Feb 10 AFP Afghans took to social media Monday to celebrate a rare piece of good news for the war-torn country, after a film about girls skateboarding took home an Oscar for best documentary short at the Academy Awards. Learning to S...

JNUTA writes to Delhi CP over inaction in JNU mob violence case

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association JNUTA has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over inaction of police in the matter of the investigation into mob violence by masked persons on the campus on January 5 thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020