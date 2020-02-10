Left Menu
Launch of CCTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge

Digital technologies and Internet have not only led to the acceleration of cyber-crimes but also made them much more smart and sophisticated.

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital technologies and Internet have not only led to the acceleration of cyber-crimes but also made them much more smart and sophisticated. The intersection between crime and technology is more apparent today than ever before. Thus it becomes very important to create awareness and upgrade skills of law enforcement personnel and agencies to track and investigate these evolving crimes smartly and efficiently.

In order to address this urgent need, Cyber Peace Foundation and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) have launched CCTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge on January 29, 2020, with the aim to deepen understanding and enhance skills of the law enforcement personnel across all ranks and file, empowering them to adopt smart strategies for effectively addressing the evolving threats. Arvind Kumar, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (DIB), who was the Chief Guest of the event, inaugurated the CCTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge. He appreciated this innovative initiative by Cyber Peace Foundation and National Crime Records Bureau and stressed on the urgent need of police personnel to be agile and updated in solving the cyber-crimes.

"Cyber Crimes do not have any boundaries and technology is making them more sophisticated and prevalent. The law enforcement officials need to be totally updated to address these crimes efficiently which this Hackathon and the capacity building workshops will help immensely," said NCRB Director Ramphal Pawar in his address. Captain Vineet, President, Cyber Peace Foundation shared about the capacity building programs for Law Enforcement Personnel, which Cyber Peace Foundation is conducting in collaboration with UNICEF across states of India.

He mentioned that the CCTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge has been designed keeping the requirements and issues on ground after discussions with the ground personnel. He also shared that Cyber Peace Foundation is also working towards organising Global Cyber Challenge 2020 in partnership with other countries. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

