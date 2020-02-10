Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paraglider killed during training in Himachal's Bir Billing; fifth such death since April 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:38 IST
Paraglider killed during training in Himachal's Bir Billing; fifth such death since April 2019

A 24-year-old paraglider was killed during training in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing area, fifth such death in the state since April last year. A resident of Barot, Akshay died during training on Sunday, police said.

Akshay had taken a paragliding flight from Bir Billing in Kangra district with another pilot, Shyam Lal, they added. They were learning how to take a tandem flight but Akshay suddenly fell in a forest area, police said.

Shyam Lal immediately landed and informed others about the accident. When they reached the spot, Akshay was dead.

Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated. Earlier, four people--three tourists and a pilot--were killed and two injured in three separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

A Kerala tourist, Altho Bachu, and pilot Naresh Kumar died in a paragliding crash near Dobhi village in Naggar area of Kullu on April 7 last year. Similarly, a tourist from Punjab's Mohali district, Amandeep Singh (23), died and pilot Ranjir Singh injured in the Solang valley of Kullu on May 18.

Arvind B (27) from Chennai was killed and pilot Haru Ram injured in another paragliding accident at Dobhi near Manali in Kullu on November 18. Two months after Amandeep's death, his father Inderbir Sobti had met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at his official residence in Shimla on July 18 and urged him to improve safety facilities at all adventure sport locations to avoid mishaps.

Talking to PTI after meeting the CM, Sobti had rued the absence of "proper emergency medical attention" in his son's final moments. Sobti told Thakur that all adventure tourism operators must mandatorily provide emergency health and trauma care services. PTI DJI RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pope to visit Malta in May

Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, bringing the pontiff to one of the top disembarkation spots for migrants fleeing Libya. The visit, to both the main island of Malta and the archipelagos is...

UPDATE 1-United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi officials

The United States has agreed to extend a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy supplies, including gas, two Iraqi government officials said on Monday.Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian ene...

Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

Over 250 tribals in Valparai in Coimbatore were on Monday stopped from taking out a march to the city to press for their long-pending demands, police said. The demands were provision of rights on forest, patta deed for their habitats, land...

Medicines that Treat High Prevalence Conditions Offer Hope to Many as the Annual Drugs to Watch List from Clarivate Identifies 11 New Blockbusters Forecasted to Launch in 2020

Clarivate Analytics plc NYSE CCC CCC.WS, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its annual Cortellis Drugs to Watch list, which identifies 11 new drug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020