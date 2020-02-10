Left Menu
Development News Edition

India lifts ban, clears some medial gear exports to China to combat coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:43 IST
India lifts ban, clears some medial gear exports to China to combat coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India has cleared some consignments of medical gear placed by China to combat the deadly coronavirus after setting aside export bans on all kinds of personal protection equipment, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said here on Monday. The decision came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping offering solidarity and assistance to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in China that has claimed over 900 lives.

In the letter to Xi, Modi expressed solidarity with the president and people of China over the outbreak of the virus that has also infected over 40,000 people. Prime Minister Modi also offered India's assistance to China to face the challenge, besides conveying condolences over the loss of lives due to the outbreak.

On January 31, India banned exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from airborne particles. However, some of the protective clothing and personal protective equipment like masks have been cleared for exports to China setting aside the ban on some of them, Misri said.

The embassy is in touch with the Chinese authorities about the assistance required, Misri told PTI here. Misri said China has placed big orders to import some of the medical gear required to deal with the coronavirus attack.

Exports of some of the medical gear have been banned by India, considering India's own requirements as it is also preparing to combat its major outbreak in the country. A special screening committee of officials is meeting on daily bases to review the restrictions on the export of medical equipment which is in demand as many countries stepped up efforts to prepare to combat the outbreak of the virus in their countries, Misiri said.

Since the outbreak was reported came to limelight, China which had deployed thousands of medical personnel in virus hit Wuhan city and Hubei province has been saying that it needed large consignments of gloves, protection equipment, etc for those deployed in the hospitals besides the security personnel. Such equipment has been exported by Japan, the US, and the EU.

India too has delivered a number of boxes of such equipment through the second special Air India flight sent to evacuate 647 Indian nationals held up in Wuhan and Hubei provinces, Misri said. The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 908 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province and the confirmed cases of infection crossing 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday.

A team of international experts led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected in China on Monday to assist the Chinese health officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The WHO has declared the recent novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic affecting 23 countries as an International Public Health Emergency of international concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pope to visit Malta in May

Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, bringing the pontiff to one of the top disembarkation spots for migrants fleeing Libya. The visit, to both the main island of Malta and the archipelagos is...

UPDATE 1-United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi officials

The United States has agreed to extend a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy supplies, including gas, two Iraqi government officials said on Monday.Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian ene...

Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

Over 250 tribals in Valparai in Coimbatore were on Monday stopped from taking out a march to the city to press for their long-pending demands, police said. The demands were provision of rights on forest, patta deed for their habitats, land...

Medicines that Treat High Prevalence Conditions Offer Hope to Many as the Annual Drugs to Watch List from Clarivate Identifies 11 New Blockbusters Forecasted to Launch in 2020

Clarivate Analytics plc NYSE CCC CCC.WS, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its annual Cortellis Drugs to Watch list, which identifies 11 new drug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020