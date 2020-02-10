Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:50 IST
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loan. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore during the corresponding October-December period of 2018-19.

Its total income during the December 2019 quarter also fell to Rs 5,197.94 crore from Rs 5,688.59 crore in the year-ago quarter, IOB said in a regulatory filing. Provisioning for bad loans jumped to Rs 6,663.94 crore, compared with Rs 2,075.28 crore a year ago.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs), however, dropped to 17.12 per cent of the gross loans at the end of December 2019, from 23.76 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs fell to 5.81 per cent from 13.56 per cent.

In value terms, the gross NPAs were valued at Rs 23,733.86 crore from Rs 35,786.57 crore. Net NPAs were Rs 7,087.09 crore from Rs 17,987.92 crore. On NPA divergence for 2018-19, the bank said there was a gap of Rs 358 crore in gross bad loans, as the bank had reported it to be Rs 33,398 crore while the Reserve Bank of India assessed it to be at Rs 33,756 crore .

Net NPAs divergence was of Rs 358 crore and the divergence for provision came in at Rs 2,208 crore. Thus, overall loss during 2018-19 was adjusted to Rs 5,999.90 crore from the earlier reported Rs 3,737.90 crore.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 86.20 per cent, IOB said. Shares of IOB closed at Rs 9.92 apiece on the BSE, up 1.95 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pope to visit Malta in May

Pope Francis will make an official trip to Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, bringing the pontiff to one of the top disembarkation spots for migrants fleeing Libya. The visit, to both the main island of Malta and the archipelagos is...

UPDATE 1-United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy - Iraqi officials

The United States has agreed to extend a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy supplies, including gas, two Iraqi government officials said on Monday.Washington has repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian ene...

Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

Over 250 tribals in Valparai in Coimbatore were on Monday stopped from taking out a march to the city to press for their long-pending demands, police said. The demands were provision of rights on forest, patta deed for their habitats, land...

Medicines that Treat High Prevalence Conditions Offer Hope to Many as the Annual Drugs to Watch List from Clarivate Identifies 11 New Blockbusters Forecasted to Launch in 2020

Clarivate Analytics plc NYSE CCC CCC.WS, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its annual Cortellis Drugs to Watch list, which identifies 11 new drug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020