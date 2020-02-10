Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee strengthens by 10 paise on lower crude, weak dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:22 IST
Rupee strengthens by 10 paise on lower crude, weak dollar

The rupee on Monday rose by 10 paise to close at 71.30 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said while weak dollar and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the local unit and restricted the upmove.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.36. During the day, it saw a high of 71.28 and a low of 71.43. The Indian currency settled higher by 10 paise at 71.30 against its previous close of 71.40 on Friday.

"Indian rupee gained on lower crude oil price and dollar inflows related to DMart's QIP. Rupee remained resilient to higher dollar index amid strong foreign fund inflows in equity market," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities. Sharma further said that "broadly, local currency is consolidating in the range of 72 to 71 a dollar". CPI and IIP would be keenly watched local data point this week, he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.06 per cent to 98.62. The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.44 per cent.

"Rupee opened on a flat note but was weighed down against the US dollar as domestic equities came under pressure amid concerns over spread of coronavirus," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Somaiyaa further said, "on the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on inflation and IIP and weaker-than-expected number could cap the gains".

Meanwhile, the Brent crude fell 0.17 per cent to trade at USD 54.38 per barrel. Broadly, crude prices have seen some moderation in the past few sessions over demand slump amid rising coronavirus cases in China and other regions.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 162.23 points, or 0.39 per cent, down at 40,979.62. It hit an intra-day low of 40,798.98. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 66.85 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 12,031.50. Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 184.58 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.2476 and for rupee/euro at 78.2280. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 92.2248 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.79.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...

UPDATE 2-Nissan to halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, due to the coronavirus, the Japanese automaker said on Monday, as the outbreak starts to strain the global supply chain.In a statement, Nissan, the...

Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare

Indias efforts to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan was a logistical nightmare since the entire operation had to be done in a region sealed from all sides, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram ...

Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed, 6 injured in encounter with Naxals

Two CoBRA jawans were killed while six other were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district on Monday. One Naxal was also killed in the encounter that took place in the Pamed Police Station limits.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020