Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifth annual Whitefield Art Collective Inaugurated

Whitefield Art Collective (WAC), the award-winning public art initiative, announced the inauguration of its month-long fifth edition on Friday, February 7, 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:58 IST
Fifth annual Whitefield Art Collective Inaugurated
Bose Krishnamachari, President, Kochi Biennale with Sumi Gupta, Curator, WAC 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whitefield Art Collective (WAC), the award-winning public art initiative, announced the inauguration of its month-long fifth edition on Friday, February 7, 2020. WAC 2020 encourages creative explorations around the theme of "sustainability", through partnerships with leading institutions and notable individuals from the artistic community.

Collaborators this year include the Srishti Institute of Art, Design & Technology, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Art Flute, Indian Garbage Collective, The Broke Artist Collective, Aravani Arts Project, and Synesthesia Collective. WAC 2020 is supported by Yuj Kutumb, The Yog Foundation. As for previous editions, VR Bengaluru as part of its Connecting Communities(c) initiative that aims to encourage civic pride, strengthen the local economy and enhance the city's national and international image, will be the primary venue partner.

WAC 2020 is also supported by The Waverly Hotel & Residences, Gravity Events, Burger King and Grover Wines. Bose Krishnamachari, President, Kochi Biennale Foundation inaugurated the festival by unveiling the annual VR Art Car, painted this year by the Bengaluru based women and trans-women art collective - Aravani Art Project.

The unveiling was followed by a fireside chat between Bose and WAC Curator Sumi Gupta, at the Living Room of The Waverly. The inaugural event culminated with "Wearable Art" - a show by JD Institute of Fashion Technology at Skydeck. "I am thrilled to steer this fantastic public initiative in its fifth year. This edition of WAC has incredible collaborations with institutions and student artists from across Bengaluru, creating a vibrant platform for large-scale installations & sculptures. Over the next month, WAC 2020 will bring together a community of connoisseurs, art students, patrons, and the citizens of Bengaluru in a celebration of the city's art and culture," said Sumi Gupta, Curator of the Festival, while speaking on the occasion.

Special guests at the inauguration included senior artist Seema Kohli, director, writer and producer, Shonali Bose and author Sreemoyee Piu Kundu. From tomorrow, visitors will enjoy a dedicated month of artistic immersion during which VR Bengaluru, the venue partner will be a hub of activity, with installations, exhibitions, an art bazaar, art cinema screenings, art workshops, a children's art competition, and several other exciting events.

Day two of WAC 2020 saw a panel discussion moderated by Sreemoyee Piu Kundu with panelists Sumi Gupta, Shonali Bose, Shonali Bose, Director, Writer, Producer, and Seema Kohli - Contemporary Artist on the topic of "Women in Art". This was also the first episode of season two, part of the ongoing Salon with Sree series held in association with the Whitefield Literary Society. Billed as a show designed to reinforce Bengaluru's position as one of India's premier art destinations, visitors will enjoy a dedicated month of artistic immersion during which VR Bengaluru will be a hub of activity.

Lined up are installations, exhibitions, an art dessert bazaar, an art bazaar, art cinema screenings, art workshops, a children's art competition and several other exciting events. Getting the young brains on board, WAC 2020 will get The Art Yard kicking with children aged six and above invited to transform waste from their homes into works of art. They could add their creations to the larger installation and grab that opportunity to look beyond 'use and throw'.

That way, the young talents would be giving a big push to creative alternatives that banks on repurpose and reuse. Ensuring that the two-day engagement goes ahead flawlessly will be trained art facilitators of ArtFlute and Dream-a-Dream. The latter is an NGO that empowers children and young people from vulnerable backgrounds to overcome adversity through a creative life skills approach.

UnGallery, with its promise to turn spaces into gallery nook; Re-Imagine Bengaluru, and a Base Art project to beckon students from art schools and reputed city art groups to paint on the walls of the basement, is bound to make WAC 2020 even more exciting. For VR Bengaluru, hosting WAC is part of its local community initiative. This is an ongoing project aimed at promoting regional art and artists, encouraging civic pride, strengthen the local Whitefield economy and embody the spirit of sustainability.

To put WAC 2020 in a nutshell, it will be all about celebrating art. VR Bengaluru will morph into a hub of artistic innovation, blending aesthetics with creativity. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...

UPDATE 2-Nissan to halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, due to the coronavirus, the Japanese automaker said on Monday, as the outbreak starts to strain the global supply chain.In a statement, Nissan, the...

Indian envoy describes evacuation of Indians from virus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare

Indias efforts to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan was a logistical nightmare since the entire operation had to be done in a region sealed from all sides, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020