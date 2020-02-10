Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay Dyeing Q3 profit at Rs 162 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:56 IST
Bombay Dyeing Q3 profit at Rs 162 cr

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 162.40 crore for December quarter 2019 helped by deferred tax assets. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 195.12 crore in the year-ago period, Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the period under review was Rs 389.61 crore. In the year-ago period it stood at Rs 425.31 crore. "During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, in terms of Ind AS 12 on "Income Taxes" read with Ind AS 34 on "Interim Financial Reportings", the Company has recognised Deferred Tax Assets (Net) of Rs 301.14 crore arising from unabsorbed depreciation and brought forward business losses, based on the steps taken by the Company to achieve its projected profitability," it said.

"It is probable that the Company will have future taxable profits against which the unabsorbed depreciation and brought forward business losses can be utilised," it added. Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 527.77 crore. In the year-ago period they stood at Rs 590.13 crore.

During the quarter, Bombay Dyeing's revenue from the real estate segment was Rs 60.15 crore, compared with Rs 5.63 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue from polyester segment was Rs 271.30 crore as against Rs 325.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

Retail and textile revenue was at Rs 46.25 crore as against Rs 82.28 crore. Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing on Monday settled at Rs 90.75 apiece on the BSE, up 0.72 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Merkel protegee gives up chancellery ambitions after far-right scandal

The woman who had been expected to become Germanys next chancellor said on Monday she would not run for the top job, succumbing to a scandal involving the far-right and blowing wide open the race to succeed Angela Merkel. Annegret Kramp-Kar...

Punjab & Sind Bank posts Rs 255cr loss for Q3 as bad loans soar

Punjab Sind Bank on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 255.49 crore for the quarter ending December due to a spike in bad loans. The state-owned lender had made a net profit of Rs 22.34 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal ye...

UPDATE 4-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their confinement. The figure takes the tall...

UK PM warned of court battle over Scottish independence vote

London, Feb 10 AFP A Scottish lawmaker who won a landmark legal case against the UK governments suspension of parliament has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he faces legal action if he blocks a new vote on Scottish independence. The Sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020