The industry bodies in the city Monday lauded West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra for the "balanced approach" in the 2020-21 state Budget. The state government tabled its last full Budget before the 2021 Assembly elections during the day.

The Bengal Chamber director general Smarajit Purkayastha said "The chamber congratulates (the finance minister) for placing a balanced budget and rates it 7 out of 10". The chamber said that at a time when the country is passing through hard economic times, the state has placed a comprehensive budget seeking to reduce unemployment and social sector protection together with promoting business and industry.

Bharat Chamber of Commerce president Ramesh Kumar Saraogi called it "A balanced budget with great emphasis on reducing compliance burden, disputes and promotion of self-employment under very challenging circumstances of huge debts". Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) appreciated the announcement for setting up of 100 new MSME parks across the state in the next three years to generate employment.

"The easy loans scheme of up to Rs two lakh for the unemployed youths to encourage them to do businesses is also a step in the right direction to arrest unemployment through promotion of entrepreneurship," ICC president Mayank Jalan said. Merchants' Chamber of Commerce president Vivek Gupta said at a time when India's GDP is pegged at 5 per cent, the state's GDP has crossed 10 per cent..

