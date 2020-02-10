Left Menu
Development News Edition

String of natural calamities has GIC Re plunging into losses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:06 IST
String of natural calamities has GIC Re plunging into losses

State-owned reinsurance major GIC Re on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 1,556.50 crore for the nine months to December 2019, as against a net profit of Rs 1,621 crore a year ago, impacted by huge claims from across the world and also natural calamities impacting the domestic farm sector. Against the backdrop of severe claims worldwide during the year 2019-20, higher agriculture claims and flood claims in various parts of the country, underwriting performance resulted in net underwriting losses to the Corporation, the management said in a note.

"The loss is primarily on account of provisioning for investments and increase in agriculture losses," the Corporation said, adding this had the underwriting loss soaring to Rs 5,903.60 crore from Rs 2,312.62 crore. The only healthy business it had in the year so far is the fire segment, it added and guided towards a better Q4 given the overall hardening of pricing environment coupled with the Corporation pruning  its portfolio to shore up the bottomline.

At a consolidated level, gross premium income grew 13.7 per cent to Rs 42,229.51 crore and investment income of the group rose to Rs 5,298.66 crore from Rs 4,817 crore. Consolidated loss stood at Rs 1,496.08 crore against a consolidated profit of Rs 1,868.69 crore.

During the reporting period, gross premium income grew 15.7 per cent to Rs 41,812.29 crore for the nine months ending December 2019, while investment income increased 8.61 percent to Rs 5,216 crore. It net premium rose to Rs 38,215.52 crore from Rs  33,221.19 crore, while the earned premium stood at Rs 36,476.66 crore, up from Rs 32,622.80 crore.

During the year so far, the Corporation had an incurred claim of Rs 36,148.44 crore up from Rs  29,956.63 crore, which in the entire 2018 stood at Rs 33,739.95 crore. Reflecting the heavy losses, net worth, excluding fair value declined to Rs 19,350.67 crore from Rs 21,720.89 crore. However, total assets increased 7.66 per cent to Rs 1,28,509.76 crore.

International business grew 6.8 per cent to Rs 10,547.53 crore, but its share to overall income declined to 25.2 per cent from 27.3 per cent, while the domestic business grew 19 per cent to Rs 31,264.75 crore and its overall share in the total income pie to Rs 74.8 per cent from 72.7 per cent. The incurred claims ratio increased from 91.8 per cent in the nine months to December 2018 to 99.1 per cent in December 2019, while the underwriting loss soared to Rs 5,903.60 crore from Rs 2,312.62 crore.

This had the combined ratio jumping to 115.76 per cent from 107.62 per cent and the adjusted combined ratio stood at 104.97 per cent up from 96.96 per cent. However, the Corporation could maintain the mandated solvency ratio at 1.51.

GIC Re Group includes subsidiaries -- GIC Re South Africa, GIC Re Corporate Member, London, GIC Perestrakhovanie, Moscow -- and three associates -- GIC Re Bhutan, India International Insurance Singapore and Agriculture Insurance Corporation of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo and Sony Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. chipma...

UK says two of its new coronavirus cases are healthcare workers

Two of the new coronavirus cases in Britain announced on Monday are healthcare workers, Public Health England said.Earlier, Britain said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a s...

No positive case of coronavirus in T'gana till date: Official

No positive case of the coronavirus has been found in Telangana to date, the official said on Monday. However, the test results of two persons are awaited for the novel virus as on Monday, the officials said.A total of 74 samples was tested...

UPDATE 3-Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria on Monday, Turkeys defence ministry said, after Turkey deployed thousands of troops there to stem a Syrian government offensive. The attack, on a newly established ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020