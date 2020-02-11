Left Menu
Creating village level entrepreneurs to collect agricultural waste: PRESPL's Rohit Dev

Burning of agricultural waste has become a challenge and is a major cause of pollution in Delhi NCR. The residue being a liability for farmers, it's hard to convince them to handle it in an environment-friendly way. Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. (PRESPL) not only is creating energy from that waste but is also incentivizing farmers, giving them a reason and spreading awareness against crop residue burning.

PRESPL's COO Colonel Rohit Dev talked about issue on in an exclusive interview to Devdiscourse on sidelines of Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 held in New Delhi, India. "Agricultural waste is a huge challenge … lot of agricultural waste (is) being burned in Punjab, Haryana which affects environment in Delhi NCR," he said.

Dev also talked about how the problem is not limited to Haryana and Punjab. "This (agricultural waste burning) happens pan-India, while it does not come in the news, our company is working towards it and our company is the largest aggregator of this waste over nine states." Click here to see the full interview:

Speaking about the challenge of collecting crop residue from farmers, Dev said, "a very innovative model (is) evolved and propagated by PRESPL called Village-level entrepreneur. We go to farm, we increase the awareness and get the eagerness of farmers to come to a level that they are willing to give the agricultural waste to our company."

"In Punjab, the level of awareness our company is able to create in last 8 years of operation is humongous. To give you a ballpark figure, every season, every farmer can earn typically USD 750 from us."

He also talked about how PRESPL pays the farmers quickly via NEFT which also ensures transparency in the transactions. "We don't deal in cash, we deal the Digital India way, in NEFT transfers and within 24 to 48 hours depending on the bank holiday, he (farmer) gets the money depending on the bank holiday," Dev said.

