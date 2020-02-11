Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulse Secure Offers Free Remote Access Software to Thousands of Employees Working from Home In Asia During The Coronavirus Health Crisis

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 07:39 IST

Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced it is offering free subscriptions of its market-leading secure remote access solution, Pulse Connect Secure (PCS), to companies for their use by employees based in Asia impacted by the Coronavirus health crisis. Customers and non-customers can immediately provide easy, reliable and protected remote access to cloud and data center resources in order to fortify employee safety and business resiliency during this time of need.

In a world where natural and man-made disasters occur, Pulse Secure wants to help keep your business running so you can focus on what's really important – keeping your employees, friends, and family safe. Pulse Connect Secure enables secure remote and mobile access from any device to services and applications in the cloud and data center. To obtain more information and register for a temporary PCS software subscription at no cost or purchase obligation, visit https://www.pulsesecure.net/pulse-cares/.

"We stand by our customers, their employees and their communities across Asia as they deal with the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus health crisis. On behalf of all Pulse Secure employees, we remain committed with our support and technology during this time of need," said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, chief executive officer at Pulse Secure. "We welcome, and urge, other vendors and partners to join hands with us so we can mobilize our collective efforts to ensure personal safety, business continuity and a speedy recovery."

The World Health Organization and local authorities in the region have advised people to avoid public transportation and work facilities, and to work from home in the Asia Pacific region. Pulse Secure is offering organizations means to quickly obtain Free PCS software licenses for 90-day use by their Asia Pacific-based employees. This worldwide offer is available to any organization that registers with Pulse Secure before May 11, 2020. Other terms and restrictions apply.

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure Offers Free Remote Access Software to Thousands of Employees Working From Home In Asia During The Coronavirus Health Crisis – details at https://www.pulsesecure.net/pulse-cares/. #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #Coronavirus

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan urges Philippines to lift travel ban on Taiwanese amid coronavirus fear

Taiwan urged the Philippines on Tuesday to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Philippine airlines cancelled flights to Taiwan following a government ban on all foreigners travelling from the island to help contain the spread of the cor...

Pele depressed, reclusive because of poor health: son

Football legend Pele is experiencing a kind of depression and barely leaves home anymore because health problems have left him unable to walk normally, his son said in an interview. Hes pretty fragile in terms of his mobility... and that ma...

Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour

Sydney, Feb 11 AFP David Warners bid to redeem himself after a damaging ball-tampering scandal has taken another step forward with the opening batsman winning Australias highest cricketing honour. The divisive 33-year-old has been awarded t...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT and Intel to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo, Sony Corp and California-based chip giant Intel Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020