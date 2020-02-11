Left Menu
Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monae, and Chrissy Metz sparkle in Forevermark diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards

Forevermark diamonds lit up the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monae, and Chrissy Metz.

  • ANI
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:30 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:30 IST
Scarlett Johansson in Forevermark diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark diamonds lit up the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monae, and Chrissy Metz. Double nominee for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Scarlett Johansson, stunned on the red carpet in a pair of custom-designed Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Diamond Earrings totalling nearly 27 carats. She finished the diamond look with a 29-carat diamond bracelet.

"Forevermark approached me about designing some special pieces for the Oscars red carpet, and I was honoured to take my signature design aesthetic and transform these rare, natural treasures into a red-carpet-worthy masterpiece. I'm always initially inspired by the raw materials and how I can bring movement and light to the piece I am designing. As soon as I laid eyes on the two pear-shaped Forevermark Exceptional Diamonds, I knew the silhouette of my Olivia earrings was the perfect design to highlight the beauty of these one-of-a-kind stones", shared Anita Ko on her design inspiration for Scarlett's earrings. Before opening the Oscars with a lively performance, Janelle Monae floated down the red carpet in a bejewelled, hooded ensemble and the ethereal "Lace of Light" diamond choker. She complimented the statement necklace with classic diamond stud earrings and diamond cocktail rings.

"I chose Forevermark because her gown is encrusted with crystals, so we needed diamonds with the most light and sparkle. We also wanted to work with a diamond company that was sustainable and ethically sourced which is a very important criterion for both Janelle and me," said Alexandra Mandelkorn, Janelle's stylist. Forevermark diamond looks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards included:

* Scarlett Johansson, Actor, and Double Academy Award Nominee, Marriage Story & JoJo Rabit * Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Diamond Earrings with Pear Diamond Drops set in 18k White Gold, 26.65 ctw

* Forevermark by Yerushalmi Diamond Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 29.15 ctw * Janelle Monae, Actor and Academy Award Performer

* Forevermark Lace of Light Diamond Choker set in 18k White Gold 36.54 ctw * Forevermark by Yerushalmi Diamond Studs with Halo set in 18k White Gold 6.36 ctw

* Forevermark by DeGem Vero Amore Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 7.04 ctw * Forevermark Flower Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 4.31 ctw

* Forevermark Diamond Eternity Bands set in 18k White Gold 6.19 ctw * Chrissy Metz, Actor and Academy Award Performer

* Forevermark Frozen Beauty Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 14.87 ctw * Forevermark Cipher Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 10.79 ctw

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

