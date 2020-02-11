Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dome, NSCI Hosted National Conference on e-Governance 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:06 IST
Dome, NSCI Hosted National Conference on e-Governance 2020

MUMBAI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dome, NSCI, the iconic venue and host to some of the grandest and most important events in the country, added to their repertoire by hosting National Conference on e-Governance 2020 on 7th and 8th February 2020. The prestigious occasion was inaugurated by Shri Aditya Thackeray, Hon'ble Minister for Environment and Tourism & Protocol, Govt. of Maharashtra along with Shri Shubhash Desai, Hon'ble Minister for Industries and Mining, Marathi Language, Govt. of Maharashtra. The valedictory note was given by Shri Satej D Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Home (Urban), Housing, Transport, Information Technology, Parliamentary Affairs, Ex- Servicemen Welfare, Govt. of Maharashtra and Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Govt. of India.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with one of the State/UT Government organizes the National Conference on e-Governance every year since 1997. The theme for this year was Digital Transformation and focused on Digital Economy, BlockChain for Effective Governance and Service Delivery, AI and Machine Learning, Digital Payment and Fintech, Skilling and Capacity Building amongst a variety of other topics. Also, as the official mascot for Dome, present at the event was DOPO to add some fun to the otherwise serious conference.

Speaking on hosting the conference, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, Dome Entertainment said, "It was our pleasure to host an event of such stature. We thank the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for having faith in us not just as venue partners but also in conceptualizing and executing the conference. With our state of the art facilities, we think Dome was the perfect fit to host such an event."

About Dome Entertainment

Dome Entertainment Pvt Ltd- is one of India's leading multifaceted communication and entertainment companies, creating holistic experiences and brand engagements that engage, inspire, empower and create experiences above content., Dome Entertainment has been associated with some stellar events like Pro-Kabaddi League, Filmfare Awards and more, and has an extensive portfolio comprising broadly MICE, Experiential Marketing, Employee Engagement, Special Events, and Sports. The Intellectual Properties (IP) division is dedicated to create engaging experiences with pan India reach that are at par with international events in terms of scale and production. Larger than life spectacles find a home at Dome. Founded by Mazhar Nadiadwala in 2012, the company is also known for the majestic Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, which stands tall overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Chinas coronavirus epidemic may peak in February and then plateau before easing, the governments top medical adviser on the outbreak said.IRAN-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U....

UPDATE 2-Residents of evacuated Hong Kong apartments test negative for coronavirus

Five Hong Kongers evacuated from a residential building where a man and woman confirmed with coronavirus live tested negative for the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday, easing concerns of a cluster of the outbreak in the Chinese-rul...

Indian couple gets jail in Singapore's first labour trafficking conviction

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian couple was sentenced to more than five years in jail in Singapore on Tuesday for exploiting migrant women, the first labour trafficking conviction in the affluent nat...

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill. The governments proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020