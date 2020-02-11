NHPC raises Rs 1,500 cr via bonds

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore via bonds on private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.13 per cent NHPC AA Series Bonds.

NHPC stock settled at Rs 24, down 1.03 per cent, on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

