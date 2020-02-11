Left Menu
Development News Edition

US open jobs fall sharply for 2nd straight month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:28 IST
US open jobs fall sharply for 2nd straight month

Washington, Feb 11 (AP) US businesses sharply cut the number of jobs they advertised in December for the second straight month, an unusual sign of weakness in an otherwise healthy job market. The number of available positions dropped 5.4 per cent to 6.4 million, a historically solid number, the Labor Department said Tuesday. There are still more open jobs than there are unemployed people, an unusual situation that has persisted for nearly two years. Before that, the ranks of those out of work exceeded the number of open jobs.

Still, the total of available jobs has fallen by more than 1 million in the past year, the biggest annual drop since the Great Recession. Most of that decline has occurred in just the past two months. Job openings are now at the their lowest level in two years. The decline comes after job openings had hit the highest level on records dating back to December 2000. Nearly all other measures of the labor market remain healthy: The unemployment rate is 3.6 per cent, nearly a half-century low, and employers added 225,000 jobs last month, a solid increase.

“The trend in job growth has remained strong through January ... but the recent decline in job openings signals that job growth could slow at some point,” said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan Chase. Over the past two months, openings have fallen across all large industries covered by Tuesday's report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS. Some of the biggest declines were in construction, manufacturing, financial services, and retail. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday to pick legislature party leader

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the partys newly elected MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on Wednesday, the AAPs Leader of Legislature Party wi...

2019-nCoV: Maha woman appeals for rescue from Wuhan in China

A woman from Satara district of Maharashtra stranded in Wuhan in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there has appealed to the Centre through social media to airlift her and several compatriots facing a similar situation. Ashini Av...

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime and Rublev advance in Rotterdam, Fognini ousted

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Germanys Jan-Lennard Struff to win 6-3 1-6 6-3 and advance to the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who had his breakthrough season last year when he...

Total CEO says governments not oil firms must drive carbon curbs

It is up to governments to drive decarbonization and consumers will have to pay more to achieve carbon neutrality, Totals chief executive said, adding the French firm has no intention of moving away from oil and gas production. Oil firms sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020