Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks rise for 7th day as virus worries wane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:20 IST
China stocks rise for 7th day as virus worries wane
Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese shares closed higher for the seventh straight session on Wednesday after officials reported the lowest daily increase in coronavirus infection cases in nearly two weeks, calming investor nerves over the epidemic's economic impact.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.9% at 2,926.90. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8%. The indexes also gained in the previous six trading days. ** CSI300's financial sector sub-index rose 0.4%, the consumer staples sector was up 0.2%, the real estate index edged down 0.2% and the healthcare sub-index was up 1.5%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 2.8%. ** The start-up board index has outperformed other major indexes this month as investors favour firms that benefit from lower borrowing costs and have strong growth prospects. ** Across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 30 when there were 1,982 new confirmed cases, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April. ** Beijing's policies are the core variable at the moment, Zhang Zhong, an analyst with Guolian Securities wrote in a report, adding that the Chinese economy will quickly stabilise after the virus outbreak gets under control. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.7%. ** At 0719 GMT, the yuan was flat at 6.9661 per U.S. dollar. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shandong Jinjing Science & Technology Stock Co Ltd , Routon Electronic Co Ltd and EGing Photovoltaic Technology Co Ltd, all up by about 10.1%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 4% and the CSI300 has fallen 2.7%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.7% this month. ** About 24.87 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 26.92 billion. ** As of 07:20 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.39% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi readies organisational changes for informant mechanism

Capital market regulator Sebi is planning to effect changes in its organizational set-up for faster delivery of a new mechanism or rewarding whistleblowers and other informants for sharing useful information about insider trading cases. The...

UPDATE 1-Dunelm says to top profit forecasts as online growth continues

British home furnishings retailer Dunelm said on Wednesday full-year pretax profit would come in slightly above market expectations, as its newly revamped web shopping platform delivered 33 online sales growth in the first half, pushing ove...

Taiwan trims 2020 GDP outlook over fears coronavirus could hit exports

Taiwans government lowered its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.37 from 2.72 amid worries the coronavirus outbreak could hit its export-reliant economy, a key part of the global supply chain for electronics. Fourth-quarter growth in 2019 ...

Army chief calls on Vice President Naidu

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The Vice Presidents Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter.Gen Naravane took over as the army chief from Gen Bipin R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020