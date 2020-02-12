Ipca Labs Q3 net profit up 24 pc to Rs 197.54 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 24.15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 197.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.11 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,230.99 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,019.48 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, Ipca Laboratories said.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories were trading at Rs 1,270 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.78 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

