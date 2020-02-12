Fun Rangers on Expansion Spree, Plans to Enter Smaller Cities

Fun Rangers is also looking to expand its wings across neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, among others

After strengthening its presence across the metro cities, India’s first S.T.E.A.M enabled preschool chain ‘Fun Rangers’ is all set to expand its footprints in tier-II cities as well. Fun Rangers, which already enjoys considerable presence in the country with more than twenty branches in Delhi-NCR, UP, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar, Ambikapur, Maharashtra and Assam, is also looking to expand overseas in Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka on the back of excellent response and high demand for its child-centric high-scope curriculum.

Uniquely designed, High Scope Curriculum of Fun Rangers provides a rich academic foundation while promoting independence, decision making, cooperation, creativity, and problem solving in young children. Enthused by the successful penetration of its avant-garde concept, which has given it technical edge over its counterparts, Fun Rangers has taken franchise route to expand heavily across the regions. Fun Rangers has exceptional Franchise first policy according to which all its franchisees are assured of uncompressible care and support while they join hands with one-of-a-kind highly profitable venture for them.

Mr. Satnam Sandhu, Founder Director, Fun Rangers Group of Schools said, “Fun Rangers has successfully created its own space in preschool education with its globally recognised curriculum from US. Further, we have developed a comprehensive, dynamic and contemporary pedagogy that prepares our young learners through the journey of life with confidence. With such distinct offerings we are already enjoying a phenomenal success, and looking forward to gain deeper penetration across the country as well as around the globe.”

Fun Rangers’ franchise model is uniquely designed to drive maximum benefits to its franchisees. Fun Rangers presents a franchise worth investing in. For the eduprenuers who want to own a franchisee unit of Fun Rangers can surely depend on the efficient Fun Rangers’ team who will help them to run a successful business at their locality and who won’t like to have such a preschool at their locality? Right from site selection, agreement, interior & exterior designing (tie-ups with vendors PAN India to perform the work) to teacher recruitment & marketing, the school assists though all such processes. Plus, it will provide a 100 admission enquiry through activities performed at school, newspaper advertisement, digital marketing, social media support to generate the leads for the franchise unit, unlike any other brand in the market. The basic franchise requirements comprise a space of around 1,500-2,500 Sq. ft. (ground floor) with a total investment of Rs. 8-12 lakh and some additive amounts for the school set up like furniture, fixtures, smart labs and STEAM labs, life-skills labs and others. Post-construction, the established units are visited by Fun Rangers’ in-house experts to scrutinize the nitty-gritty of the franchisee unit. Post this, Fun Rangers starts working on admission and staff recruitment.

Started in December 2018, Fun Rangers in one-of-a-kind pre-school chain that’s imparting preschool education with a unique technological bent. In a very short span of time, Fun Rangers has embraced strong demand due to its unique teaching concept, especially S.T.E.A.M approach, besides life skill learning which has altogether garnered unparalleled support from investors and parents alike. S.T.E.A.M learning throws open a world of infinite possibilities through a distinct approach to teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths.

Fun Rangers is committed to imparting knowledge on early life skills to the tiny tots, since it believe that life skills form an essential part of personality development in wake of meeting the challenges of everyday life. Fun Rangers has complete setup and daily curriculum mapping for all types of learner. Even for visual learners, Fun Rangers uses Graphic displays such as charts, diagrams, illustrations, handouts, and videos as exclusively helpful learning tools for them.

