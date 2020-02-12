Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing sounds alarm about virus impact on aviation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:36 IST
Boeing sounds alarm about virus impact on aviation

Singapore, Feb 12 (AFP) Boeing issued a stark warning Wednesday about the impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, saying there was "no question" it would hammer the aviation industry and the broader economy. The virus has killed more than 1,100 people and infected tens of thousands in China, and spread to over two dozen other countries in what is now considered a global health emergency.

Major airlines have halted flights in and out of China, where a lockdown has been imposed in the worst-affected areas, while several countries have banned arrivals from China. "You have several global airlines that have limited their traffic in and out of China, that's revenue," said Ihssane Mounir, the US plane maker's senior vice president of commercial global sales and marketing.

"You have business trips not happening, you have cargo not going in and out. "It will have an impact on the economy, it will have an impact on revenues, it will have an impact on these carriers... there's no question about it."

Mounir was speaking in Singapore to reporters at Asia's biggest air show, which has seen over 70 exhibitors withdraw and a fall in visitor numbers due to virus fears. Singapore has reported 47 cases of the virus so far and has raised its health alert level to the same as during the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

The vast exhibition centre hosting the four-day show has been unusually empty, pockmarked by deserted booths of companies who have pulled out. Organisers have been using thermal scanners to check the temperature of those attending and have advised participants to avoid handshakes and instead greet one another by waving or bowing.

Boeing's warning came against a backdrop of mounting evidence that the aviation industry is heading for severe turbulence due to the virus outbreak. Aviation consultancy Ascend by Cirium warned this week that the impact on aviation could be worse than during the SARS outbreak, which battered economies across Asia.

SARS, like the new virus, emerged in China and spread to other countries, killing hundreds. Rajiv Biswas, chief regional economist at consultancy IHS Markit, said Asia-Pacific commercial aviation "has become increasingly dependent on mainland Chinese tourism and business travel over the past decade".

Many Asian airlines have established direct flights to a growing number of cities across China following a boom in tourists from the world's number two economy, he said. There are other signs of the virus's economic impact, with extended holidays and movement restrictions imposed by China causing major disruption to global supply chains.

The South Korean unit of US car company General Motors on Wednesday announced a partial suspension of operations next week due to shortages of parts from China. Japanese auto giant Nissan and South Korea's Hyundai Motor have also been affected.

Boeing gets some aircraft components from China, but Mounir said he was not yet seeing any impact on these operations from the coronavirus. However, the delivery of Boeing planes to China and potential Chinese orders for new aircraft would be delayed, he said.

The US manufacturer meanwhile said its executives have been busy reassuring customers that its 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March last year following two deadly crashes, will be fit to return to service. "Trust is earned, we're going to have to earn it again," Mounir said.

Boeing, which halted deliveries of the jets and temporarily ceased production after the crashes, is targeting mid-2020 to win regulatory approval and resume flights. "As you can imagine the conversations are not always easy... We've got a whole army of folks who are involved every waking moment in this process," he said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Three firemen killed as three-storey building collapses in Jammu

Three firemen were killed and six persons injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Jammu city on Wednesday when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze, officials said. Director General of Fire and Emergency Servic...

FOREX-Hedge funds spur dollar demand as hopes coronavirus will stabilise grow

The dollar held near a four-month high on Wednesday on growing hopes the spread of the coronavirus had slowed, encouraging hedge funds to step up purchases of the relatively higher-yielding greenback. A Nomura analysis showed trend-followin...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL36 PM-LD TRUMP Trumps will get memorable welcome, robust India-US friendship augurs well for world PMNew Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his extreme delight th...

Amit Mitra writes to RBI over 'discriminatory' hiring

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written to the Reserve Bank of India, expressing concern over discriminatory hiring by the apex bank, officials of an employees union said on Wednesday. The All India Reserve Bank Employees Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020