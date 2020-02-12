Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Hedge funds spur dollar demand as hopes coronavirus will stabilise grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:56 IST
FOREX-Hedge funds spur dollar demand as hopes coronavirus will stabilise grow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The dollar held near a four-month high on Wednesday on growing hopes the spread of the coronavirus had slowed, encouraging hedge funds to step up purchases of the relatively higher-yielding greenback. A Nomura analysis showed trend-following investors, or CTAs' as they are popularly known, have stepped up dollar buying at a rapid clip in recent days, buying the greenback against a broad range of currencies.

Across mainland China, 2,015 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of Tuesday, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 30. China's senior medical adviser also said the outbreak might be over by April. The slowdown in the number of new cases encouraged investors to resume seeking yields. The dollar has benefited from that approach, thanks to its relatively high-interest rates. Spreads between U.S. and German 10-year bond yields, for example, are holding at more than two-year highs above 200 basis points.

Though market watchers remain skeptical about the dollar's outlook in the near term before a U.S. election in November and the central bank's broadly accommodative policy stance, the environment remains supportive. "The U.S. economic data is still superior to other economies' and the growth gap with the rest of the world remains substantial," said Ugo Lancioni, portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman Macro Opportunities FX Fund.

Citigroup's economic surprise index for Europe has slumped to a four-month low, while a similar gauge for the United States jumped to a five-month high after dismal German industrial data and strong U.S. jobs figures last week. "The steady improvement in risk appetite is helping markets, and expectations that central banks will not rush into tightening policy anytime soon is also boosting sentiment," said Manuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar edged 0.1% higher to 98.77, just below a four-month high of 98.95 hits in the previous session. CROWN UP

The coronavirus epidemic has upended China's economy, the world's second-largest. In foreign-exchange markets, export-oriented currencies such as the Norwegian crown and Swedish crown have come under some pressure as the virus spread. Wednesday offered some respite from the selling with the Norwegian crown advancing 0.3% versus the U.S. dollar and 0.4% against the euro.

With data suggesting the near-term growth outlook to remain upbeat, the crown may gain in the coming weeks after a 5% drop in the opening weeks of 2020. The New Zealand dollar jumped 0.8% to $0.6462, its biggest rise in two months after the central bank removed the chance of a rate cut from its forward projections.

Recession fears in Europe dragged the euro to a four-month low overnight. It recovered to trade flat at $1.0915.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin reclaims land in Amritsar after 56 years

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has wrested control of a prized piece of land in Punjabs Amritsar city which was under illegal occupation for nearly 56 years, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. The Resident Commission of the Jamm...

Braze Co-Founder & CEO, Bill Magnuson joins Rokt Board of Directors

Rokt, the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, today announced that Bill Magnuson, Founder, CEO and former CTO of Braze&#160;has joined the Board of Directors. Magnuson brings deep technical experience to the rapidly growing e-...

RFL case: Siphoned off money still with Malvinder's company RHC, police tells court

Delhi Police Wednesday disputed in a court the claim of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd, that he paid back the money to the entities concerned and sai...

Mallya back in UK court as lawyers focus on Indian airline industry woes

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was back at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for the second day of his High Court appeal against extradition to India, during which his lawyers argued against any prima facie case of fraud and mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020