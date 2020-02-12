Torrent Power Q3 profit up 76 pc at Rs 420 cr

Torrent Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose over 76 percent to Rs 420.62 crore in December quarter 2019. The company said its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 238.19 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Total income was Rs 3,115.48 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 3,306.83 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board at its meeting held on Wednesday has approved an interim dividend of Rs 11.60 per equity share on 48,06,16,784 equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2019-20, it said.

The consolidated net profit during the April-December period this fiscal rose to Rs 1,452.82 crore from Rs 879.03 crore a year ago. Its profit in 2018-19 was Rs 903.83 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.